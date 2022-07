AUSTIN (Nexstar) – New polling shows one of Texas’ most prominent politicians has a single-digit lead with less than four months until the November midterm elections. The rematch between incumbent Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Democratic challenger Mike Collier is tightening. A new University of Houston Poll shows Collier 5 points behind Patrick among likely Texas voters — the same margin he lost by in 2018. Nine percent of likely voters are still undecided.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO