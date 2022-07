This 1993 Porsche 911 RS America is an ultra-rare prize for any bidder who knows their stuff. Porsche is known for dipping its toes in the water of extreme rarity and high performance from time to time. From the early 911 models to lesser-known sports cars, this brand became the pinnacle of exclusive luxury sports cars in the 1990s. That's precisely why this particular vehicle is such an incredible example, as it was one of only 701 produced. Any automotive enthusiast worth their weight in salt would have their attention focused pretty heavily on this model after hearing that. However, that's not even the best part of this seemingly race-inspired lightweight sports car.

CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO