ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande has announced that its chief executive and chief financial officer have resigned after initial findings in a probe found $2 billion belonging to its property unit subsidiary was redirected back to the group.

The news, announced Friday, comes as the company is already saddled with $310 billion in debt.

China Evergrande said CEO Xia Haijun and CFO Pan Darong had resigned over their involvement in an arrangement to use the money as collateral to guarantee a series of loans. The money was then redirected to Evergrande through a third party, the company said. The loans involved three sets of deposits. The company didn’t name the third party.

The company is discussing with the subsidiary Evergrande Property Services regarding the repayment plan of the sums related to the pledges. The plan is mainly to set off the relevant sums by transferring assets of the group to Evergrande Property Services.

In light of the above preliminary findings, China Evergrande said it will consider appointing an internal control consultant to conduct a comprehensive review of the internal control and risk management systems of the company.

Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer, came under pressure after China’s ruling Communist Party ordered property developers to cut their debt levels. The authorities are trying to direct the industry toward a more sustainable pace of development after many years of stimulus-fueled growth.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Russian expert at Griner's trial discusses medical cannabis

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court focused Tuesday on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use. Griner acknowledged in court earlier this month that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport. But she contends she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing. “We are not arguing that Brittney took it here as a medicine. We are still saying that she involuntarily brought it here because she was in a rush,” defense attorney Alexander Boykov said after the hearing. Another member of Griner’s defense team previously submitted a U.S. doctor’s letter recommending the basketball player use medical cannabis to treat pain. During Tuesday’s court session, a Russian neuropsychologist testified about worldwide use of medicinal cannabis.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidiary#Internal Control#China Evergrande#Cfo#Chinese#Communist Party
The Associated Press

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

SYDNEY (AP) — Nancy Pelosi hasn’t said if she’s going to Taiwan, but if she does she’d be entering one of the world’s hottest and most contentious spots. While U.S. officials say they have little fear that Beijing would attack the U.S. House speaker’s plane, they are aware that a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials told The Associated Press that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan — still an uncertainty — the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. They declined...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States has managed to do nearly the unthinkable — unite the democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and the fiscally conservative right. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration. It would add about $79 billion to the deficit over 10 years, mostly as a result of new grants and tax breaks that would subsidize the cost that computer chip manufacturers incur when building or expanding chip plants in the United States. Supporters say that countries all over the world...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Associated Press

Western European powers press Iran to agree to nuclear deal

BERLIN (AP) — Western European powers are pressing Iran to agree to a revival of its 2015 nuclear deal after a months-long standstill in negotiations, warning that what’s on the table now is “the best possible deal.” The foreign policy chief of the European Union, which has chaired long-running talks in Vienna, tweeted Wednesday that “now is decision time if we are to save the Iran Nuclear Deal.” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a return to full compliance with the agreement “is still possible but, for that, a positive response from Iran is needed as soon as possible.” That reflects mounting concern that time is running out to salvage the deal, in part because of the approach of midterm elections in the United States. Iran and six world powers — the U.S., France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China — agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord.
WORLD
The Associated Press

UN experts urge Hong Kong authorities to repeal security law

GENEVA (AP) — Independent human rights experts backed by the United Nations called Wednesday on authorities in Hong Kong to repeal a national security law that squelched protests and criticism over China’s tightening grip on the semi-autonomous region. The U.N.-backed Human Rights Committee added its voice to independent...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Resonate Accelerates Expansion Plans with ZMC Investment

NEW YORK & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Resonate (“the Company”), the leading provider of A.I.-powered consumer data and intelligence, today announced that affiliates of private equity firm ZMC have invested in the Company to help accelerate its growth and expand key technology and product offerings. Founded in 2008, Resonate has transformed the consumer intelligence category, providing leading brands and agencies privacy-safe data and dynamic and actionable insights for strategic planning, data-driven marketing and brand activation. The ZMC investment will accelerate Resonate’s mission to ignite their clients’ growth with unparalleled, actionable consumer intelligence. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed....
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Legible Announces Appointment of Robyn Marshall to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) “Legible” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robyn Marshall to Legible’s Advisory Board. Ms. Marshall has over a decade of experience in capital markets and investment banking, with expertise in debt reduction, capital raising, and market acceleration. Having worked in both the U.S. and Canada, Ms. Marshall most recently worked as a Vice President in Equity Capital Markets at J.P. Morgan in New York City. While at J.P. Morgan, Robyn provided strategic advisement and execution on over one hundred public and private equity raises for various issuers raising over US$100Bn in proceeds. Previously, Robyn worked in the Global Investment Banking division at RBC Capital Markets in Calgary, Alberta. Ms. Marshall holds a BBA in Finance and Marketing from St. Francis Xavier University. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005809/en/ Experience the beauty of ebooks on Legible. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

WNBA's Griner tells court of poor translation at her arrest

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was said during questioning when she was detained at Moscow’s airport in February and that officials told her to sign documents without explaining what they said. In her first testimony in the trial under questioning from the prosecution, Griner also said that besides the poor translation at the airport, she received received neither an explanation of her rights nor access to a lawyer during the initial hours of her detention. She said she used...
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

Alphabet, Microsoft boost US stocks as market waits on Fed

Stocks are solidly higher in afternoon trading Wednesday after strong earnings from Google’s owner Alphabet and Microsoft lifted investors’ mood. Wall Street is also waiting to hear from the Federal Reserve, which will likely raise interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting. The S&P 500 index was up 1.3% as of 1:29 p.m. Eastern. The gains more than made up for the benchmark index’s losses from a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 2.5%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 0.7%. Shares of technology heavyweights Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet rose 4.8% and 6.8%, respectively, after their latest quarterly reports. Boeing shares slipped 0.8% despite the aerospace company reporting it delivered more planes in the first quarter than it has since the start of the pandemic.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy