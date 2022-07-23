ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dough and Degrees: Shaquille O’Neal tours Atlanta, preaching education to busy restaurant workers

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9d5v_0gqJIj5v00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — At 7-feet, 1 inch tall and weighing well over 300 pounds with a Hall of Fame basketball pedigree, Shaquille O’Neal is a lot of things. Sure, he’s a larger-than-life celebrity and personality, but he’s also a business owner who appears to be vested in the future of his employees.

O’Neal also works with Papa John’s Pizza. On Friday, he came out and surprised workers at the popular pizza chain with the gift of going to college. For free.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo caught up to O’Neal at the pizza company’s headquarters at The Battery. He told Mastrangelo how much he values education and why he was excited to give the young workers a chance to go to college.

“We allow our team members to further their education at no cost to them. We already have over 60 graduates that have graduated debt free and Papa John’s is doing a wonderful thing,” O’Neal said. “I wish I could take all the credit, but I’m just a team member of a great team.”

  • Help WSB-TV Stuff the Bus today!

The program, which is called “Dough and Degrees,” encourages workers without a college degree to either go back or enroll with the company picking up the cost from day one. The money covers the cost of tuition and any associated fees. The company said about 80% of the workers who have started the program are front-line workers at their restaurants.

As for the “Big Aristotle”, after the surprise at Papa John’s offices at the Battery, O’Neal got on a school bus and helped his teammates make pizza deliveries to customers. All in a day’s work for easily the largest member of the pizza company’s board of directors.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Shaq-a-Claus” donates holiday gifts to Henry County elementary students Channel 2 Action News was at Wesley Lakes Elementary School in Henry County as kids lined up to get high-fives and brand new toys from O’Neal.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Child of God
3d ago

when you are helping people don't let your left hand know what your right hand is doing this is real preaching Glory be to the Almighty Jehovah because he is worthy to be Praised 😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccessAtlanta

10 must-try food trucks rolling through Atlanta

As Atlanta’s vibrant food scene flourishes, don’t forget about the amazing food trucks taking the city by storm. With more than 200 food trucks featuring a variety of cuisines with creative dishes, you’ll be sure to find one you love. Some of these mobile eateries have permanent...
ATLANTA, GA
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Atlanta

Atlanta may not be located on the coast or have the brand recognition of seafood cities like Maine, Charleston, New Orleans, or San Diego, but make no mistake—the local seafood scene is actually pretty incredible. From Kimball House to Wahoo! Grill, many of the city’s seafood restaurants pride themselves on securing the best and freshest ingredients possible, whether that means bringing in fish from the Gulf Coast or the Blue Ridge Mountains. Furthermore, while there are some more affordable and cozy fish markets and neighborhood eateries that will undoubtedly blow you away, many of Atlanta’s most renowned restaurants serving seafood are more elevated and upscale, which means that in addition to getting some great fish, you’ll also be getting a great experience. From luxurious fine dining restaurants that offer the best fruits de mer to no-frills neighborhood joints with mouthwatering fish platters, here are 15 restaurants where you can get the best seafood in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

The Ultimate List of Date Night Ideas in Atlanta

Looking for the perfect date night in Atlanta? Whether it’s your first date, a much-needed date night (or day) for Mom and Dad or a group date to celebrate a birthday, engagement or promotion, we’ve got you covered. This ultimate list of date night ideas in Atlanta has a little bit of everything — from the truly special and romantic to traditional and even adventurous.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Education
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
capitalbnews.org

What’s Next for Atlanta’s Black-Owned Food Trucks?

Food trucks have evolved over the past decade from a trendy culinary phenomenon to a staple of urban life across the country. Vibrant food truck scenes now surround cities such as Los Angeles and Houston. It was once thought that Atlanta would be next in line, but boundless red tape and restrictions stood in the way. Now, a new bill might ease at least one of these challenges.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

New Restaurant Stalls Announced for West End Food Hall

Locations of The Original Hot Dog Factory, Gekko Sushi, Mochinut, and Pastaholic join Honeysuckle Gelato at the new 19-stall food hall taking shape at the Lee and White complex along the Westside Beltline trail. The West End food hall could open by the end of the year. Here’s what to...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trash to treasure: Professor finds priceless painting at Georgia thrift shop

A professor shopping at a thrift store in Georgia made an incredible find, uncovering an early work by an American artist. William Pugh, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, was shopping at a thrift store in Covington, Georgia, when he found a painting that he was drawn to, the university said in a news release. Pugh, who was with his wife, said he was drawn to the artwork’s biblical themes and bought the painting.
COVINGTON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta remembers 26 years since Olympic Park bombing

ATLANTA — Each summer, many people in Georgia reminisce on memories from the Centennial Olympics in Atlanta that were held 26 years ago. There were memorable moments from Muhammad Ali lighting the Olympic torch to sprinter Michael Johnson winning multiple gold medals and gymnast Kerri Strug winning gold despite a foot injury, but there was also one moment that many won’t forget: The moment a bomb ripped through Centennial Olympic Park.
ATLANTA, GA
Sage News

Back to school bookbag and school supply giveaway events in Atlanta

Classroom captured in a metropolitan Atlanta, GeorgiaCDC. Atlanta metro students are only a few weeks away from the new school year. Many events are being held around Atlanta to help with school supplies and other back-to-school necessities. I have you covered with a packed list of events for all ages. Make sure to check the websites, some events are free but require registration.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Bocado is reborn at Avalon, replacing its sister burger joint

After the original Bocado shuttered on the Westside last year after suffering multiple break-ins, Pat Pascarella’s mozzarella bar Bastone took its place. But Bocado’s hamburger spinoff at Avalon, Bocado Burger, soldiered on. However, since owner Brian Lewis has been unable to secure a new intown home for the small plates and cocktail spot, he decided to take the Alpharetta location back to its roots. Simply put, Bocado Burger is now Bocado.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Values Education#Holiday Gifts#Preaching#Food Drink#A Hall Of Fame#Channel 2 Sports
fox5atlanta.com

Breman bank robber wore hat of popular Atlanta BBQ chain

BREMAN, Ga. - Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the distinctive look worn by a man who robbed a Breman bank on Tuesday. Breman police said around 1:30 p.m. the man entered the Bank of the Ozarks near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Georgia Highway 78. It was not immediately clear how much money the man made off with, if any.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Waterless nail care service now available in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Varnish Lane is a waterless nail care facility that started in D.C. back in 2015. They offer completely waterless, eco-friendly manicures and pedicures. Founder Lauren Dunne says it's the first brand to bring the waterless nail care concept to the East Coast, has eight locations, and is now the largest waterless brand in the country.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 last-minute weekend getaways under $150 from Atlanta

If your life has been a whirlwind of work, errands, and Netflix binges, we have some good news: There are plenty of flight deals this weekend departing from Atlanta where you can take a break and get away from it all. Getaway: From $124. If you want to get away...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
womanaroundtown.com

Getting Chauffeur Services in Atlanta

Sometimes you want boss treatment, seated back left, and to have someone chauffeuring you around. There are plenty of car rental firms that offer professional chauffeur services in Atlanta. Besides that, you can also hire an exotic ride, anything from a Lamborghini Urus to a Tesla Model X. If you’re...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $8,000,000 Magnificent Estate Offers Plenty of Space for Parties and Events in Sandy Springs

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home featuring massive entertainer’s kitchen with 3 enormous islands for cooking, prep, and serving now available for sale. This home located at 6420 Riverside Dr NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 08 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms with 23,137 square feet of living spaces. Call Joe Weathers (Phone: 770 691-1560), Tanner Davis (Phone: 678-389-1010, 770-240-2004) – Atlanta Communities for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean you have to hibernate under a pile of blankets until school resumes. There are plenty of things happening in the city, from outdoor activities to indoor fun, so get out there and enjoy all that the last of summer vacation has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
169K+
Followers
118K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy