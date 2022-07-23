Jon Barela talks Borderplex Alliance

El Paso, Texas - The 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command welcomed a new Command Sergeant Major to Fort Bliss. He is no stranger to the Sun City. The unit's top enlisted man -- Raymond Belk -- has earned the rank of Command Sergeant Major but he's held the title of El Pasoan since he was a child. The 32nd spearheads the Army's Air and Missile Defense Command and his new post make him responsible for 9,500 soldiers worldwide. On June 23, there was a Change of Responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Major Jerry Jacobitz and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Belk, at Ft. Bliss. The ceremony welcomed Belk and allowed Jacobitz to retire from the Army after over 30 years of honorable service. During the ceremony, Brigadier General David Stewart said “ Jacobitz and Belk are the best of the best.”

FORT BLISS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO