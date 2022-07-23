ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Jon Barela talks Borderplex Alliance

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management welcomes Jon Barela, CEO of the...

lascrucesbulletin.com

Gov to visit DACC with announcement tomorrow

Doña Ana Community College (DACC) announces the Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, is scheduled to visit one of its campuses tomorrow. Governor Lujan Grisham will be at the DACC East Mesa campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., on Tuesday, July 26th inside the Student Resources (DASR) commons area from 3 to 4 p.m. The governor is expected to make an announcement that will positively impact workforce development in our region.
El Paso News

Masks encouraged again at Courthouse and County buildings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County officials have been informed that the risk of exposure and infection has been increasing in our community. Judge Anna Perez and Judge Ricardo Samaniego have consulted with the City-County Local Health Authority throughout the pandemic to implement best practices in protecting the health of citizens, staff, and officials.
El Paso Requiem, A Community for Peace Concert

Nathan Black welcomes Jorge Martin to KTEP to talk about his composition El Paso Requiem, commissioned by the classical music community. He shares his thoughts and approach when asked to write a piece that would honor the victims of the shooting in El Paso that took place on August 3rd, 2019.
Socorro ISD announces improvements ahead of new school year

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District will be welcoming back students on Monday and some students will be attending new campuses. Socorro ISD is opening two new schools of choice in 2022-2023 for elementary students across El Paso County interested in applying to attend. The Paso...
11 Artists That Did A One & Done Concert Here In El Paso

We've seen bands that have NEVER rocked El Paso & you can see that list HERE. But there are some bands that have ONLY played here once, & some of these bands might come back in the future. Also these are bands that have ONLY performed in El Paso once on this list, so we're not counting Juarez or Las Cruces.
A Slew Of Abortion Clinics Are Opening In New Mexico. Crisis Pregnancy Centers Are, Too.

With Roe v. Wade overturned, abortion providers are flocking to New Mexico, one of the largest southwestern states that protects abortion access. So-called “crisis pregnancy centers” are following their lead. One of these centers will now open across the street from the Las Cruces Women’s Health Clinic, a reincarnation of the Mississippi clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that reversed Roe.
EPE provides ways to lower your bill total, maximize electrical usage

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Electric (EPE) advises customers to lessen electricity usage during the hours from 2 – 8 p.m. due to temperatures consistently rising. El Paso Electric says that on Tuesday July 19, 2022, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., customers reached a peak in electricity usage, 2,201 megawatts (MW). This is the time of day when demand is at its highest, according to EPE.
Clint ISD welcomes back students after short summer break

CLINT, Texas -- More than 11,000 students enrolled in the Clint Independent School District are making their return to the classroom Monday morning. Clint ISD is the first district in El Paso County to kick of the start of the 2022-2023 school year. "It's an excitement when we get our...
Popular Downtown El Paso 3D Balloon Mural Getting Painted Over

Albert “Tino” Ortega has made a name for himself in the El Paso art scene with his series of life-like Mylar balloon murals that can be found in various parts of the city. As of June, he was up to eleven. But his goal of creating a total of 23 will take a step back as the installment prominently displayed downtown is about to get painted over.
Local Fort Bliss Soldier Moves Up the Ranks

El Paso, Texas - The 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command welcomed a new Command Sergeant Major to Fort Bliss. He is no stranger to the Sun City. The unit's top enlisted man -- Raymond Belk -- has earned the rank of Command Sergeant Major but he's held the title of El Pasoan since he was a child. The 32nd spearheads the Army's Air and Missile Defense Command and his new post make him responsible for 9,500 soldiers worldwide. On June 23, there was a Change of Responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Major Jerry Jacobitz and Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Belk, at Ft. Bliss. The ceremony welcomed Belk and allowed Jacobitz to retire from the Army after over 30 years of honorable service. During the ceremony, Brigadier General David Stewart said “ Jacobitz and Belk are the best of the best.”
Where Are The Best Places To Get Vinyl Records in El Paso

Growing up I LOVED going to record stores; I absolutely loved the feeling of seeing which rare cds I would end up finding & most of the cds I found, I still own. Two in particular I remember frequently going to was Wherehouse Music (on Sunland Park) that later became an FYE and was moved into the Bassett Mall. And we can't forget about The Headstand on Dyer (which sadly had to close its doors in April). Also we can't forget about Mother of Pearl...
5-year-old battling leukemia still in need of none marrow donor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dak Lopez, originally from El Paso is asking for help from El Pasoans because he needs a bone marrow donor who is Hispanic, like himself. Dallas, where Lopez now resides and receives treatment, held a bone marrow drive for him, and another was held for him here in El Paso. […]
Photographer Gaby A. Velasquez

Gaby A. Velasquez is a photographer and visual journalist at the El Paso Times. A visual artist who covers the U.S.-México border, she graduated from UTEP in December 2021 with a BFA in Studio Art with a concentration in Printmaking, and a Minor in Graphic Design. During her time...
El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, arrested for civil disobedience at abortion rights protest.

El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, among other members of Congress were arrested, at an abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar from El Paso, TX was arrested in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday for what a statement released via her Twitter account said was, "proudly standing in defense of abortion access and reproductive freedom".
