Teen pleads guilty to 2021 murder of friend’s mother

FILE PHOTO

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teen has pled guilty to the murder of his friend’s mother who was killed in 2021.

On Friday, Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer appeared in court and entered a guilty plea to premeditated murder in the first degree. This charge carries a presumptive sentence of life in prison and a minimum of 50 years before eligibility to see a parole board.

Law enforcement was called to the 2800 block of SW James Street on April 24, 2021, when the victim’s 16-year-old son reported that his mother was dead. Hester Workman was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe trauma to her head.

Law enforcement conducted a neighborhood canvas and collected surveillance videos. They identified and arrested 16-year-old Amadeus Courage Ballou-Meyer, a friend of Workman’s son.

District Attorney Michael Kagay said Ballou-Meyer was charged as a juvenile, but his office received authorization to prosecute him as an adult.

Ballou-Meyer is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on October 12, 2022.