Thousands left without power in Miami Valley

UPDATE: There are now 7,616 without power in the Miami Valley as of 2:20 p.m. as residents continue to have their power restored.

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of Miami Valley residents were left without power on Saturday following heavy storm damage.

According to the AES Ohio outage map, 14,763 customers are without power as of 11:35 a.m. on July 23.

The outages have spanned several counties including Montgomery County and Greene County.

The rest of the outages are in Auglaize, Clark, Champaign, Clinton, Preble, Miami, Darke, Mercer, Shelby and Warren counties.

To report an outage, visit the AES Ohio website here.