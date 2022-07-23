Special Weather Statement issued for Central Cook, Eastern Will, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is...alerts.weather.gov
