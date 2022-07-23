Maryland Weather: The heat wave continues Saturday

Tim Williams has your Saturday evening forecast 03:02

A severe thunderstorm watch was declared for Northwest Maryland as a dangerous heat wave rolled across the state.

Allegany, Garrett, and Washington counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Allegany County faced a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m.

Temperature highs in Maryland on Saturday and Sunday are projected to top out in the upper 90s.

The lower humidity means Saturday will feel near 100°.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington counties is in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A heat advisory has also been issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potentially dangerous combination of heat and humidity.

The forecast high for Baltimore is 99° but thanks to plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, it's going to feel up to 108°.

Monday is another WJZ Alert Day because of another round of heat and humidity followed by potentially severe storms in the evening.