So far significant shark sightings and attacks have been pretty much limited to the ocean waters off Long Island but that does not mean there aren’t sharks off Jersey Shore beaches. There seem to be a myriad of reasons experts give for the influx of sharks swimming close to the shore including cleaner water and the increased amount of bait fish. Whatever it is we don’t want to have to deal with what they are in New York because it has made many there nervous even when it comes to taking a quick dip on a hot day.

