Mugshot released of man who allegedly shot, wounded Chicago police officer during traffic stop

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Chicago police released the mugshot of the man charged with shooting a Chicago police officer last month. Jabari Edwards, 28, was captured in Burlington, Iowa and taken into custody on July 13. He faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 14

Pat McCarthy
4d ago

If our justice system in Cook County, the States Attorney and the Judges, this criminal shooter would be serving a life sentence without parole.

Reply(1)
10
guest
4d ago

He should be forgiven, it’s not his fault he’s a product of his environment. It’s the racist systems fault. If you read this and your stomach turns that’s the proper reaction.

Reply
12
Comments / 0

