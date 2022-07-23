‘Still don’t believe it’: CLT man plans to take family to beach with $1 million lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — John Gerenza of Charlotte wanted a cigar, so he stopped at a grocery store, bought a Powerball ticket, and walked out with a ticket that would win him $1 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
Gerenza’s $2 Quick Pick ticket, bought at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte, matched numbers on five white balls in Saturday’s drawing to win $1 million.
He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $710,101.
“Obviously, I was ecstatic,” said Gerenza, 62. “We still don’t believe it, actually.”
He said he would like to use some of his winnings to take a family vacation to the beach.
