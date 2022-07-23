ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Still don’t believe it’: CLT man plans to take family to beach with $1 million lottery win

By Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago
NC man plans to take family to beach with $1 million lottery win (credit: NC Education Lottery)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — John Gerenza of Charlotte wanted a cigar, so he stopped at a grocery store, bought a Powerball ticket, and walked out with a ticket that would win him $1 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Gerenza’s $2 Quick Pick ticket, bought at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte, matched numbers on five white balls in Saturday’s drawing to win $1 million.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $710,101.

“Obviously, I was ecstatic,” said Gerenza, 62. “We still don’t believe it, actually.”

He said he would like to use some of his winnings to take a family vacation to the beach.

Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Gaston County man wins $25,000 a year for life prize

RALEIGH – A Lucky for Life drawing delivered a $25,000 a year for life prize to William Mark Shellman of Gastonia. Shellman bought his lucky ticket for the June 21 drawing through Online Play. He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Friday and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year each year for the rest of his life life or a $$390,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum and after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $276,940.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
North Carolina couple delivers missing FedEx packages

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple in Denton went the extra mile to deliver missing FedEx packages to neighbors. The packages were discovered over the weekend on Johnson Road in front of a driveway near wooded areas and in ditches. A gift giver made the rounds to some Davidson County homes, but it wasn’t a […]
DENTON, NC
