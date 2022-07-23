ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavalier County, ND

Cavalier County residents without power following overnight storm

By Nachai Taylor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAVALIER CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cavalier County Sheriff’s Office says most of the...

KNOX News Radio

Man severely injured in Pembina Co. lawnmower accident

Authorities say a Cavalier man sustained severe injuries shortly before noon today (Tue), when he was pinned under a riding lawnmower in Pembina County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, 62-year-old Mark Sagert was mowing a ditch off State Highway 66 about five miles west of Crystal (ND). Troopers...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man severely injured after getting pinned underneath lawn mower

CRYSTAL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was badly hurt after rolling a lawn mower and getting pinned underneath it. It happened just before noon on Tuesday, 5 miles west of Crystal. Highway Patrol says Mark Sagert, 62, was mowing the east ditch-- maneuvering the lawnmower over the top of a culvert opening and began to slide which made the lawnmower roll. Sagert was pinned underneath. A co-worker and a few Good Samaritans who were able to help remove the lawn mower off Sagert. He was taken by ambulance to First Care Hospital in Park River and later moved to Altru Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. This crash is still under investigation.
CRYSTAL, ND
kfgo.com

Man who crashed his motorcycle north of Grand Forks dies

GRAFTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Grand Forks man who crashed when the motorcycle he was driving hit a soft patch of gravel earlier this month has died. The crash took place in Walsh County, about five miles north of Forest River. Cory Anderson, 43, was traveling northbound on County Road 6 with a group of motorcycle riders when he lost control of the bike, which tipped and rolled over.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fire breaks out at American Legion facility in Rolla

ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) – Various departments have spent much of Sunday afternoon battling a fire at the American Legion location in Rolla, according to multiple sources on scene. A viewer told Your News Leader crews arrived on scene around 2:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 1st Street NE...
ROLLA, ND


