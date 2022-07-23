Motorola confirms the Moto Razr 2022 and X30 Pro launch date

What you need to know

Motorola has announced the launch date for the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro.

The company will hold an event on August 2 in China, where the devices will make their debut.

Both phones are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

After teasing a few details about its upcoming top-of-the-line phones in recent months, Motorola has now set a firm launch date for its next flagship devices.

Motorola has confirmed via a Weibo post that it will take the wraps off the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro on August 2 in China (via GSMArena ). It's not clear, though, whether the next Razr phone will be available outside of the country.

The Moto Razr 2022 could bear true flagship-level specs this time around, possibly including a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which also powers many of the best Android phones . According to rumors, the upcoming Razr phone will rock a 120Hz display and a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. Under the hood, it will supposedly include up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In recent years, the company's approach to its foldable line has been a mixed bag of premium and average specs. For example, the Razr 5G from 2020 was powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. The next Razr phone signals the company's intention to release a foldable phone with all the traits of a flagship to compete with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 .

(Image credit: Motorola / Weibo)

Samsung's next foldable devices are already set to be unveiled on August 10 , so it's clear that Motorola wants to beat Samsung to the punch. However, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is set to steal the spotlight from Motorola's launch, with a slew of product announcements in addition to its next foldable phones .

Meanwhile, the Moto X30 Pro is expected to boast many firsts. For instance, it will be the first device to include a 200MP camera sensor, if Motorola's earlier teaser is anything to go by. It's also rumored to support 125W fast charging, which will be a first for any Moto phone. It will presumably launch in global markets as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Both devices reflect Motorola's attempt to close the gap with Samsung's Galaxy S and Galaxy Z Fold / Z Flip lineups. But their prices, which remain unknown at the moment, will either make or break the upcoming phones.

