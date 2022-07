The City of Frankfort is expecting thousands of visitors this weekend during the Hot Dog Festival. WILO and Shine 99 will be on hand both days with dual remotes. Friday, 3-5 and Saturday 10-12. Frankfort Main Street Executive Director Kim Stevens says the detour for semi traffic for the festival has changed and will remain so through Sunday. Stevens says for locals if you don’t want to fight with traffic the shuttle is a good alternative.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO