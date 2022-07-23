Jill Biden jeered over Joe near New Haven, Connecticut ice cream shop

First Lady Jill Biden was jeered by protesters during a visit to a Connecticut ice cream store this week.

“Your husband is the worst President we ever had,” an unnamed man shouted at Biden on Wednesday. “You owe us gas money.”

“Thank you! Thank you for your support, thank you!” she responded, smiling and waving toward the heckler.

First Lady Jill Biden briefly stopped by a New Haven ice cream store, to the delight of local hecklers.

“You suck,” screamed another man.

Video of the moment was later uploaded to Twitter where it swiftly racked up thousands of retweets.

One day before her elderly husband began treatment for coronavirus, the First Lady took in a visit to the Nutmeg State with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as part of a national summer learning tour to address pandemic-related learning loss, The Hartford Courant reported.

The First Lady visited the New Haven ice cream shop with Cardona and Gov. Ned Lamont.

“Discovered today that @FLOTUS and I share two common loves: teaching kids and ice cream,” Lamont said in a tweet, sharing images of himself with Biden.