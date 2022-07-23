ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

City Correction union offers $10K reward after off-duty officer is shot

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
 4 days ago
Officers are looking for three suspects who sped off in a black Nissan sedan. Seth Gottfried for NY Post

The city Correction officers’ union is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who robbed and shot one of their members in Queens.

The off-duty Correction cop was leaving a nightclub on Steinway Street in Astoria when he was robbed of his chain and watch at gunpoint, and shot in the leg while approaching his car, police said.

The officer, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Cops are looking for three men who sped off in a black Nissan sedan, the NYPD said.

“This heinous unprovoked attack is a stark reminder that violent crime doesn’t discriminate and law enforcement officers continue to be victims of violent crimes in our streets,” said city Correction Officer Union President Benny Boscio. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

