Nantucket, MA

Today's Beach Report: All beaches open for swimming

By The Inquirer and Mirror
Inquirer and Mirror
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 23, 2022) Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily...

Inquirer and Mirror

Today's Beach Report: Surfside, Nobadeer closed to swimming

(July 24, 2022) All beaches are open today, but Surfside is closed to swimming due to dangerously-strong surf. Jellyfish have also been reported at Surfside, Nobadeer and Cisco. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at nine island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco,...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Heavy surf closes south shore beaches to swimming

(July 26, 2022) All beaches are open, but lifeguards are prohibiting swimming on the south shore due to a high-surf advisory. Harbormaster Sheila Lucey is advising swimmers to head to north shore beaches but avoid using any pool toys, paddle boards or kayaks due to a strong wind blowing offshore.
NANTUCKET, MA
