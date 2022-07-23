Today's Beach Report: All beaches open for swimming

(July 24, 2022) All beaches are open today, but Surfside is closed to swimming due to dangerously-strong surf. Jellyfish have also been reported at Surfside, Nobadeer and Cisco. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at nine island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco,...
(July 27, 2022) Children's Beach is closed to swimming today due to poor water quality, but all other beaches are open. There is some moderate surf on the south shore. Nantucket town lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at nine island beaches: Jetties, Children's, Nobadeer, Dionis, Sconset, Surfside, Cisco, Ladies and Miacomet.
(July 26, 2022) All beaches are open, but lifeguards are prohibiting swimming on the south shore due to a high-surf advisory. Harbormaster Sheila Lucey is advising swimmers to head to north shore beaches but avoid using any pool toys, paddle boards or kayaks due to a strong wind blowing offshore.
CHATHAM, Mass. — People who have the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app received many notifications over the weekend. The first great white shark sighting was reported on Friday morning off North Beach Island in Chatham. Additional sightings and detections then steadily poured in through Sunday. On Friday,...
WESTPORT, Mass. — A Massachusetts beach has been closed for the day after a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, officials said. The highly venomous ocean predator was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Dangerous rip currents also...
FALMOUTH – Chapoquoit Beach in West Falmouth was recently closed to swimming after harmful bacteria was detected in the water. The beach has since reopened for swimming, with the town’s Beach Department posting an update on Saturday, July 23 that recent testing showed it was safe for people to enter the water again.
Join educators from Egan Maritime Institute and Linda Loring Nature Foundation on the water for a historic and scientific tour of Nantucket Harbor. Aboard Shearwater Excursion's comfortable and safe vessel Minke, we'll dive into the …. 10:30 AM. The tour takes visitors on a journey through Nantucket’s past and tells...
This story originally appeared in the July 2021 issue of Nantucket Today magazine. The hull of the old scallop boat looks like something that needs to be hauled to the landfill. It looks, to a casual observer, like a boat whose best days were at least a decade ago. To Mike Allen it looks like a small piece of island history, of his own personal history, that is worth preserving.
Both offer waterside dining. Summer in New England brings outdoor meals with loved ones, and two Massachusetts restaurants are among the best in the U.S. when it comes to al fresco dining, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation platform recently released a list of the 100 best restaurants for...
PLYMOUTH – Authorities in Massachusetts are warning to boaters after a whale encounter off the coast of Plymouth. The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries issued a warning to boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders to use caution in the area. No one was hurt on Sunday when a breaching whale landed...
(July 24, 2022) Swim Across America-Nantucket held its annual fundraiser in the water off Jetties Beach this weekend, raising more than $525,000 for Nantucket Cottage Hospital's oncology department and Palliative & Supportive Care of Nantucket. I&M staff member Jamie Cushman took these photos Saturday. A longer four-mile swim was held...
Nearly two dozen confirmed shark sightings were reported off the coast of Cape Cod on Saturday as the animals become more and more common in waters along the Massachusetts shoreline, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed. Most of the sightings were concentrated along the Outer Cape near North Beach Island,...
(July 21, 2022) Augie Ramos came to Nantucket in 1951 on a steamboat ride where he gambled with some of the crew. He did so well, he was not allowed off the boat at his original destination of New Bedford. Fearing he would be robbed of his winnings, he jumped...
Everyone deserves to know what it feels like to be loved by a pet, and every animal deserves to be loved by the perfect family. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are waiting for a place to call home, and on Wet Nose Wednesday, we aim to get the word out.
(July 25, 2022) ReMain Nantucket has purchased 5 Amelia Drive, the former Keepers Restaurant, as a site for a business incubator and commissary kitchen, the nonprofit organization announced today. ReMain will work with Nantucket entrepreneur Karen Macumber to create a food-business incubator and shared commissary-kitchen business in the space. Macumber...
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A whale struck a fishing boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday in an area where whales have been spotted several times in the past week. A viewer captured photos of the whale as it breached with several fishing boats nearby. The whale landed on one of the boats, causing the bow to dip down into the water.
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Bob Babcock was enjoying his day paddleboarding off the coast of Plymouth Beach when a whale popped up next to him, and he captured video of it bumping into a boat. “It surfaced right next to me, just a few feet away, and sprayed and blew...
PLYMOUTH — Stunning video captured the moment a whale breached and landed on a boat in the water off the coast of Massachusetts over the weekend. The video showed the whale crashing down on the bow of a 19-foot boat near Plymouth on Sunday morning. Remarkably, no one was...
SANDWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet from a ladder in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Lake View Drive residence and determined the victim had a leg injury. A MedFlight helicopter flew the victim from the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine-based sporting goods chain that once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast is shuttering its remaining 35 stores. The company confirmed the stores would close by the end of September and that liquidation sales had begun at all locations. There are...
Comments / 0