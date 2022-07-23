ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Earn, baby, earn: These FDNY electricians make more than commissioner

By Rich Calder and
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
FDNY electrician Aleksei Iliachine made nearly $300,000 in 2021, according to payroll records. Facebook

The city Fire Department’s top earners don’t run the agency or risk their lives putting out blazes – they fix faulty wiring.

A Post analysis of the latest-available FDNY payroll records shows a dozen rank-and-file electricians and supervisor electricians relied on massive overtime payments to boost salaries above $200,000 during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 — including five of the agency’s top six earners.

Leading the way was Aleksei Iliachine, a 21-year FDNY electrician who racked up $291,563. This included $151,640 working 1,658.5 hours of overtime – an average of 32 extra hours a week.

Fittingly, he is pictured on social media lounging around in a ship captain’s hat — as if he just stepped off a yacht.

Former FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, who retired in February, made a mere $237,828.

“If the work is necessary, then the department should hire sufficient people to do the work,” said Councilman Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn). “Excessive overtime for non-emergency personnel is just poor management from the prior administration” of ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio.

More than 10 electricians and electrician supervisors raked at least $200,000 from the FDNY in 2021.
Former FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro had an annual salary of $237,828.

Just behind Iliachine was Frank Guarino, a supervisor electrician who joined the FDNY in 2001 and retired in February. He made $284,893, including $130,455 in OT. Another supervising electrician who remains on the job, Frank Del Gaudio, was third, earning $283,756 – including $134,544 in overtime.

Rounding out the rest of the FDNY’s Top 10 earners were three other electricians, a fire boat pilot, a supervising mechanic and the department’s chief fire marshal.

Messages left with Iliachine and the other top earners through the FDNY were not returned.

Iliachine’s son Alex described his dad as a “workaholic” who’s never turned down overtime during his two-plus decades at the FDNY. He also confirmed his father doesn’t own a boat.

Mayor Eric Adams addresses FDNY members during a medal ceremony at City Hall on June 1, 2022.
FDNY Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanagh greets members inside the FDNY headquarters in downtown Brooklyn on July 7, 2022.

Of the 12 electricians and electrician supervisors who pocketed at least $200,000 in fiscal 2021, 11 also reached the same motherlode threshold in fiscal 2020 and eight the previous year as well. No other agency electricians exceeded $200,000 in pay during these years.

In fiscal 2016, the highest paid supervisor electrician only made $174,620 with overtime and the top rank-and-file electrician made $152,939.

FDNY officials attributed the rise in overtime for electricians to hiring freezes dating back more than two years — coupled with an increase in work orders.

FDNY claims electricians are recording more overtime hours because of longtime hiring freezes.

“The Department is always aware of the financial costs associated with keeping the Department running,” said spokeswoman Amanda Farinacci Gonzalez. “Because of the 24/7 nature of our agency, there is certain work that must be done and cannot be prevented.”

Additional reporting by JC Rice.

Comments / 5

Tony D
4d ago

What's the problem??.. these guys are actually putting in the hours; they're not sitting at home & getting paid. If it's a problem then hire more people.. simple.

Reply
3
 

