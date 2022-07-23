ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

Two in critical condition following a hit-and-run Friday night

By , Special, acicco
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wg5T8_0gqJEDcH00
The Marietta Police Department released this photo of car that fits the description of eyewitness reports from a hit-and-run incident Friday night. Special

Two were critically injured, including a 6-year-old, following a hit-and-run Friday night.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, the Marietta Police Department received a call about an incident on Chert Road, between Gresham and Roswell roads. On the scene, officers discovered two victims, a 30-year-old male and a 6-year-old male who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The two were airlifted to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, respectively. Police had yet to release the names of the victims.

The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program is currently investigating the case. According to reports from the MPD, the two victims were walking beside Chert Road when they were struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

Eyewitness reports, along with evidence found at the scene, indicate the car in question is likely a Toyota Corolla, ranging in model from 2009 to 2013, being either dark blue or black. The vehicle is also described to have a spoiler on the back as well as stickers on the back window, possibly of a cartoon theme.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer R. Clark at 770-794-5364.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved 'Lawn Man' killed in DeKalb County hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents in one DeKalb County community said they want answers after a man was hit and killed. "I feel sad, I’m not going to hear his voice. His big voice coming down the street, yelling ‘Lawn Man,’" Deanna Cauthen said. Cauthen is remembering...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roswell#Mpd#Toyota
fox5atlanta.com

Burglars target Cherokee County home on weekend afternoon

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Cherokee County want to find the three people and the getaway driver responsible for an afternoon weekend burglary. It happened sometime after 3 p.m. Saturday at a home along Brookfield Circle near Woodstock. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released images of the three burglary suspects.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 hurt in stabbing at Marietta church, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating what led up to a stabbing in the parking lot of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Marietta Monday afternoon. Authorities said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Officers responded to the church, off of Bells Ferry Road, and found a person who had two stab wounds. The person stabbed was alert, conscious and breathing, according to Marietta Police.
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

Person shot multiple times on Edgewood Avenue, police say

ATLANTA — A person was shot multiple times Monday morning along Edgewood Avenue, police say. The circumstances around the shooting are unknown and the victim has not been identified. Police responded to the area of 378 Edgewood Avenue SE just after 8 a.m. when an officer heard shots in...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta lounge employee robbed, shot outside business, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting and robbery outside an Edgewood Avenue restaurant and lounge early Monday morning. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. outside the Hendrixx Ultra Lounge on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. According to police,...
ATLANTA, GA
Nationwide Report

30-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy critically injured after a hit-and-run crash in Marietta (Marietta, GA)

30-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy critically injured after a hit-and-run crash in Marietta (Marietta, GA)Nationwide Report. A 30-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy received critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Marietta. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place just after 9 p.m. along Chert Road between Roswell Road and Gresham Road [...]
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man reported missing from Jonesboro, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen early Monday morning at a home in Jonesboro. Keeyon Williams was reported missing at around 1:30 a.m. from the 8800 block of Lexington Drive in Jonesboro. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for...
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman rescued from Camp Creek in East Point, fire officials say

EAST POINT, Ga. - Fire officials in East Point rescued a woman from inside Camp Creek near North Commerce Drive. The incident occurred on Sunday where law enforcement agencies were captured on North Commerce Drive near Camp Creek in East Point. Photo surveillance showed a woman being lifted from inside...
EAST POINT, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

154
Followers
34
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy