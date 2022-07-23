Two in critical condition following a hit-and-run Friday night

The Marietta Police Department released this photo of car that fits the description of eyewitness reports from a hit-and-run incident Friday night. Special

Two were critically injured, including a 6-year-old, following a hit-and-run Friday night.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, the Marietta Police Department received a call about an incident on Chert Road, between Gresham and Roswell roads. On the scene, officers discovered two victims, a 30-year-old male and a 6-year-old male who sustained life-threatening injuries.

The two were airlifted to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, respectively. Police had yet to release the names of the victims.

The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program is currently investigating the case. According to reports from the MPD, the two victims were walking beside Chert Road when they were struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.

Eyewitness reports, along with evidence found at the scene, indicate the car in question is likely a Toyota Corolla, ranging in model from 2009 to 2013, being either dark blue or black. The vehicle is also described to have a spoiler on the back as well as stickers on the back window, possibly of a cartoon theme.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer R. Clark at 770-794-5364.