Community resource event in Hickory Hill provides back-to-school help and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Resources for parents and families are available Saturday, July 23, at an event in Hickory Hill.

The annual event is sponsored by two community nonprofit organizations, according to a release from event organizers.

Good Guys works on community engagement projects like feeding the homeless and GED programs; Truth Memphis works with youth through sports and mentoring.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hickory Hill Community Center, 3910 Ridgeway Rd.

According to organizers, the event includes back-to-school enrollment help, backpacks with school supplies, food and fun.

A job fair with Amazon, Memphis City Beautiful, and the Memphis Fire Department is also available.

Parents can also get IDs to protect their kids if they get lost. A diaper bank will be available as well.

Guest speakers include Commissioner Van Turner and Shelby County Clerk Heidi Kuhn.

