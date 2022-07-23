ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Community resource event in Hickory Hill provides back-to-school help and more

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMdO9_0gqJCqfg00
(Cox Media Group)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Resources for parents and families are available Saturday, July 23, at an event in Hickory Hill.

The annual event is sponsored by two community nonprofit organizations, according to a release from event organizers.

Good Guys works on community engagement projects like feeding the homeless and GED programs; Truth Memphis works with youth through sports and mentoring.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hickory Hill Community Center, 3910 Ridgeway Rd.

According to organizers, the event includes back-to-school enrollment help, backpacks with school supplies, food and fun.

A job fair with Amazon, Memphis City Beautiful, and the Memphis Fire Department is also available.

Parents can also get IDs to protect their kids if they get lost. A diaper bank will be available as well.

Guest speakers include Commissioner Van Turner and Shelby County Clerk Heidi Kuhn.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis clinic to provide care for the community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many say that one of the sweetest joys in life is giving. At Church Health in the Crosstown Concourse, thousands experience that joy every year. Tuesday is a big day for Church Health as it is "Giving Day." Members of the organization said they need the community’s help.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Students can get free admission to some Memphis attractions with the 901 Student Passport. Here's how

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County students and their families can visit some area historic sites and museums with the 901 Student Passport. The passport provides free admission to participating attractions, allowing a student and a parent or guardian to visit. The students must present the passport, and their guardian will get free admission with their ID.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Community rallies behind woman who was scammed out of dream home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman at the center of an alleged Cordova rental scam is jumping for joy after receiving overwhelming community support. On Monday, Janice Allen, shared she had been scammed out of $3,200 after wire transferring money to move into a home on Cross Wood Lane in Cordova. She says after sending […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory Hill, TN
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
actionnews5.com

Tips to get kids into the back-to-school routine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South schools are already back in session, with others set to start in the coming weeks. One of the biggest challenges for parents is getting kids back into that sleep routine. Le Bonheur Pediatrician Jason Yaun joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 19-25

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Engagement#Charity#Cox Media Group
WREG

Joris Ray supervised woman linked to affair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A document uncovered by WREG shows how Memphis schools Superintendent Joris Ray impacted the career of a district employee with whom he allegedly had an affair. A licensure advancement form was received as part of an open records requests, and right in the middle of it is Ray’s signature. It states he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Chinese relic missing from Memphis museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a Chinese artifact stolen from the Belz Museum off Main Street in Downtown Memphis Sunday morning. Officers are asking the public for help in identifying the burglar. Police said pictured below is a person of interest in this case. Authorities have...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Charities
actionnews5.com

Memphis Catholic Schools Supt. throws support behind TN school voucher program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The contentious TN Education Savings Account (ESA) program, commonly referred to as school vouchers, goes into effect this upcoming school year after a chancery judge lifted the injunction on the program earlier this month. Only two TN counties meet the qualifications: Shelby and Davidson. According to...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Back-to-school bash held at Tanger Outlets

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The bell tolls for students to return to the classroom, but on Saturday the Northwest Mississippi Community College Drumline was helping kids get excited for the school year. School starts in a matter of weeks for many Mid-South kids, so partnerships including Buff City Soap and...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

Just City Memphis demands changes in the juvenile court system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With two 15-year-olds now likely to be charged as adults in the killing of pastor Eason-Williams – at least one group of activists said it’s another example of how we’re failing black children in Shelby County. Just City Memphis, a nonprofit that works...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County Clerk's Office introduces new waiting policy to shorten wait times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Tuesday, July 26, the Shelby County Clerk’s Office will introduce its new service process to eliminate long customer wait lines. Lines stretching around the building during the hottest summer that the Mid-South has seen in years has been a constant complaint by customers waiting to be served at Shelby County Clerk’s Office locations.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Streetlights in your Memphis neighborhood may soon be upgraded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis and MLGW are planning to update streetlights across the city, and Tuesday, announced Ameresco, Inc. will partner on the project. The City said the goal is to update LED streetlighting, controls, and networking while also reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions. City leaders said the project will provide more illumination, enhanced safety, and reduce maintenance needs, with energy savings annually of more than 37 million kWh. They said those energy and operating cost savings will pay for itself over the lifetime of the system.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

County clerk rolls out ‘no wait/no line’ plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn— The Shelby County Clerk’s office has rolled out a new plan Tuesday to shorten wait times at their locations. The extreme heat is just one of many reasons County Clerk Wanda Halbert put the “no line/no waiting” plan into effect. “You can sit in your car, you can go home. We will give […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
109K+
Followers
115K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy