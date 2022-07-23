ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Highland, Ross, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Carroll, Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Gallatin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Dearborn, Franklin IN, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland. In Northern Kentucky, Boone, Carroll and Gallatin. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1031 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Carrollton, Aurora, Rising Sun, Hidden Valley, Bright, Versailles, Milan, Vevay, Osgood, Warsaw, Dillsboro, Oldenburg, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Florence, Patriot and Lake Santee.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ohio, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 04:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Ohio; Ripley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Dearborn, Franklin IN, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland. In Northern Kentucky, Boone, Carroll and Gallatin. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1031 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Carrollton, Aurora, Rising Sun, Hidden Valley, Bright, Versailles, Milan, Vevay, Osgood, Warsaw, Dillsboro, Oldenburg, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Florence, Patriot and Lake Santee.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Harrison, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Harrison; Scott FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, Franklin, Harrison and Scott. * WHEN...Until 200 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1052 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cynthiana, Breckinridge, Stamping Ground, Sadieville, Berry, Rutland, Alberta, Renaker, Connersville and Davis.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Owen by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Owen FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Kentucky, including the following counties, Grant and Owen. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1026 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Williamstown, Owenton, Corinth, Monterey, Gratz, Elk Lake, Needmore, Holbrook, Beechwood, Long Ridge, Natlee, Lawrenceville, Elmer Davis Lake, New Columbus, Keefer, Twin Bridges, Harmony, Stewartsville, Squiresville and Cherry Grove.
GRANT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy