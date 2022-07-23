Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Highland, Ross, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Gallatin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana and Northern Kentucky, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Dearborn, Franklin IN, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland. In Northern Kentucky, Boone, Carroll and Gallatin. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1031 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Carrollton, Aurora, Rising Sun, Hidden Valley, Bright, Versailles, Milan, Vevay, Osgood, Warsaw, Dillsboro, Oldenburg, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Florence, Patriot and Lake Santee.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO