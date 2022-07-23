Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Duplin, Greene, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnston; Nash; Wilson The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Nash County in central North Carolina Northwestern Wilson County in central North Carolina Northeastern Johnston County in central North Carolina * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 245 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bailey, or 19 miles northeast of Smithfield, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Wilson, Bailey, Spring Hope, Middlesex, Sims, Buckhorn Reservoir and New Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO