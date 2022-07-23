ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IN

Trafalagar teen returns to, sets record at Johnson County Fair

By Rafael Sánchez
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqxIM_0gqJAzgd00

FRANKLIN — Friday night was showtime for Megan Murray at the Johnson County Fair.

"Find something that you love and set a goal to do it and achieve that goal," Murray said.

In August 2021, Murray and two friends were seriously injured in a car crash on the way to the Indiana State Fair.

She spent 98 days in the hospital and during that time, she kept thinking about her dream of competing in the Johnson County Fair.

PREVIOUS: Trafalgar teen returns home months after she was seriously injured in I-65 crash

"That has been my motivating goal throughout all of rehab and getting better," Murray said. "It feels amazing ... right now I have a record set at the Johnson County Fair."

Her steer set a Johnson County 4-H record sale in beef at $26,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAFCj_0gqJAzgd00
Provided

"We are just so proud of her for sticking with it and pushing through all of the rehab to get her to this point," Megan's mom, Michelle Murray, said. "She's just an amazing young lady."

"You couldn't be more excited for her and proud of the community that we live in," Megan's father, Brian Murray, said.

In a few weeks, Megan is off to Oklahoma State University to major in agriculture business and farm & ranch management. But for now, she's basking in the thrill of the record and enjoying her hometown community.

"I can't love this community more than what I am right now," Megan said.

The other two girls who were in the pickup are also doing well.

Comments / 5

Related
ripleynews.com

‘Lil Miss and court named at 4-H fair

The heat didn’t deter girls from entering the ‘Lil Miss Ripley County at the Ripley County 4-H Fair last Wednesday night. Crowned 2022 ‘Lil Miss is Annslee Patterson; first runner-up Paisley Bennett; second-runner up Mackaylee Christner and third runner-up Gabriella Gomez, pictured from left to right above.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
beckersasc.com

Fired physician sues Indiana hospital, alleges ADA violation, gender bias

A fired Indiana physician is suing her former employer, Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital, alleging she was illegally discriminated against after becoming ill due to dangerous office conditions, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported July 25. Kimberly Gatzimos, MD, was employed at the hospital from 2000 until her Jan. 21 termination,...
LEBANON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Johnson County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Society
Johnson County, IN
Society
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana judge mired in controversy agrees to resign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge who has been mired in controversy since she was involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 has resigned. Crawford County Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell's resignation was announced Monday in a news release from Indiana State Government. Bell had been suspended over the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Man accused of strangling pregnant woman is caught in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department said officers captured a man wanted for allegedly beating and strangling a pregnant woman in front of a child. Otis Carter, 31, was wanted out of Bartholomew County, but Anderson investigators got a tip Tuesday that he was in their area. As...
ANDERSON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State University#Greenwood Park Mall#The Johnson County Fair
95.3 MNC

Eli Dicken, Greenwood Park Mall aftermath

Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend. In 2017,...
SEYMOUR, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
clintoncountydailynews.com

Skinner Receives Huge Round of Thanks from the Frankfort Community

Back in 1980, Jim Skinner accepted a position with the Frankfort Police Department. Last Thursday at the Prairie Creek Park Events Center in downtown Frankfort, Skinner said his goodbyes after 42 years with the FPD. “I can’t imagine that this amount of people came out for this and I appreciate...
FRANKFORT, IN
WISH-TV

Noblesville restaurant closes after almost 25 years, cites city’s road project

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It was the start of memories and love after a local Mexican restaurant cherished by the Noblesville community announced it’s closing down. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen says they’re going to build a roundabout near the restaurant as part of a large road-expansion project. The restaurant called El Camino Real, located on South 10th Street, has been around for nearly 25 years, and some residents say that for them its closure is like losing a family member.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

City councilman resigns 2nd ward seat, caucus Monday to name replacement

There is more change coming to the City of Shelbyville’s Common Council. Nathan Willis, a Republican representing the city’s 2nd ward, has submitted his letter of resignation. Willis and his wife, Abby, are accepting offers to work as traveling respiratory therapists which will keep them away from the...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier hospitals ranked among best

Five Indiana hospitals have been designated among the best in the state as part of U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals ranking. The publication ranks hospitals on a state-by-state basis among several specialty categories, including cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, and orthopedics. Indiana University Health University Hospital...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers thanks six police officers for 20 years of service

The Fishers City Council on Monday evening recognized six Fishers police officers for 20 years of service. Those officers include Major Mike Pedersen, Sergeant Eric Patton, Sergeant Wayne Druelinger, Officer Robert Gaines, Officer Cory Robinson, and Officer Robert Thompson. Also pictured are Police Chief Ed Gebhart, Assistant Chief Luke Gannon, Assistant Chief Mike Taylor, and Major Mike Janes. Congratulations to all and thank you for your dedication to serve and protect everyone in Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy