Remsen Alumni seek updates for gallery

Jack E. Otis, 87, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Born on April 13, 1935, in Utica, Jack was the son of the late John and Katherine Overbaugh Kenyon Otis. He was a 1952 graduate of UFA. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956. He served aboard the USS Sullivan and USS Blair. On August 8, 1964, he married Phyllis Anne Szot at St. Patrick’s Church in Utica. Jack worked as a Meat Manager for Acme Markets and spent the majority of his career with P&C Markets retiring after 36 years.

