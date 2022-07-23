ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remsen, NY

Remsen Alumni seek updates for gallery

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREMSEN — The Remsen Alumni association is updating the gallery of graduate...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Boilermaker unveils 50-foot mural

UTICA — Officials from the Boilermaker Road Race revealed a 50-foot mural featuring seven distinct scenes from the iconic 15K race Tuesday afternoon. The mural, which was completed by local artist and runner Rachel Olson, is located on the south side of the Boilermaker headquarters at 805 Court St. in Utica.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boonville-Oneida County Fair underway with family affair

BOONVILLE — At the Boonville-Oneida County Fair Cattle Show, it’s so “moo-ch” about family. Brianne Willson, of By-Design Farm on Sly Hill Road in Ava, had her sons Chase, 9, and Landon, 6, with her at the fair Tuesday on Opening Day, along with their five holsteins and jersey cow. They have a total of about 70 cows back on the farm.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Recycle paint, electronics or both at dropoff event in August at ESM High School

Electronics recycler Sunnking and Empire Recycled Paint will hold an event in August to collect both previously used electronics and unused paint. The event will be 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School. Registration is required by signing up online at sunnking.com/events. Residents can then select whether they intend to recycle unused electronics, leftover paint or both.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

50th Annual Honor America Days 5K Parade Run in Rome set for Saturday

ROME — The 50th annual Honor America Days Parade Race 5K is set for Saturday in Rome. The race is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The race, organized by the Roman Runners, is the oldest annual road race in Oneida County, according to the group. The race race follows the parade route and starts just before the parade, according to the group. The current course is a USTAF Certified 5K, the group said.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Remsen, NY
Romesentinel.com

Jack E. Otis

Jack E. Otis, 87, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Born on April 13, 1935, in Utica, Jack was the son of the late John and Katherine Overbaugh Kenyon Otis. He was a 1952 graduate of UFA. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956. He served aboard the USS Sullivan and USS Blair. On August 8, 1964, he married Phyllis Anne Szot at St. Patrick’s Church in Utica. Jack worked as a Meat Manager for Acme Markets and spent the majority of his career with P&C Markets retiring after 36 years.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lorri A. (Treonze) Nackley

Lorri A. Nackley, 59, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare with her family by her side. Born on October 19, 1962, in Rome, she is the daughter of Anthony and Hannah (Kendella) Treonze. Lorri was a graduate of Rome Free Academy. She was a...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Longtime Rome restaurant, The Savoy, up for sale

ROME, N.Y. – After taking a break during the pandemic, The Savoy Restaurant in Rome is now listed for sale. Amid staffing challenges and the rising cost of running a business, the Destito family announced they would close the restaurant doors indefinitely in January. The East Dominick Street restaurant...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Support keeps growing for Honor America Days

ROME — The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce has welcomed additional support for one of Rome signature events, the Honor America Days Parade, Pops Concert and Fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 30. Recently, the Orgill Distribution Center contributed $3,000 for support of the event with Mark Scanlon, vice president...
ROME, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alumni Association#Gallery#Highschool#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun
Romesentinel.com

Honor America Days features parade, concert

ROME — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s annual Honor America Days celebration returns in full force. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, in the upper North James Street area near Rome Health offices, continuing to West Embargo Street, past the reviewing stand at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post at the corner of North Washington Street, and on to North George Street while continuing to its conclusion in the downtown area.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Local History and Stories series at the Old Forge Library

OLD FORGE — The Old Forge Library and Town of Webb Historical Association are hosting Local History and Stories, a series featuring a different presentation and discussion on a variety of interesting local subjects (primarily of historical significance), Thursdays at 5 p.m. throughout July and August. On July 28,...
OLD FORGE, NY
Romesentinel.com

DeWitt Clinton Apartments help kick off summer

ROME — DePaul’s DeWitt Clinton Apartments on Ann Street held a recent barbecue for residents to help kick off the summer. The complex features affordable, supportive housing. Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program. For more information about the DeWitt Clinton Apartments,...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
WIBX 950

Community Lighting the Night For CNY Teen Ravaged By Cancer

A community is coming together to support a Central New York teen who is unfortunately nearing the end of her cancer battle. The LaBella family received the devastating news no parent ever wants to hear. Their daughter Anna's cancer has spread and there are no more treatment options left. "Our hearts are shattered," said Anna's mom Jessica.
FRANKFORT, NY
Romesentinel.com

Janice L. (Stoio) Uriah

UTICA, NY — Janice L. (Stoio) Uriah, 69, of Utica passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Faxton St. Luke’s Health Care in New Hartford. She was born on July 3, 1953, in Utica a daughter of the late...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Unwelcome guests find lodging in barracks at Fort Stanwix

ROME — The Revolutionary War fort famous for never surrendering to the Redcoats is now facing an invasion by swarms of “Yellowjackets.”. Fort Stanwix National Monument announced on its Facebook social media page Sunday that it was temporarily closed until further notice due to a swarm of honeybees that invaded the historic fort. But visitors may find solace in knowing that, “the beekeeper’s coming, the beekeeper’s coming!”
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

RPD investigating vandalism at Staley Elementary School

ROME — Vandalism at the closed Staley Elementary School is under investigation by the Rome Police Department. Windows have been boarded up and police officials said there was one incident where several fire extinguishers inside the building were set off. Staley Elementary School was closed by the Rome City...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Concerts under the tent in Inlet

INLET — “An Evening with the Symphony,” featuring the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will take place Friday evening, July 29, under the huge tent by the lake at Arrowhead Park, 160 Route 28. Now in its 23rd year, the event has become Inlet’s social event of the season,...
INLET, NY
Romesentinel.com

Library offers after-hours game night

ROME — Jervis Public Library, 613 N Washington St., will offer a special Friday evening session of its popular Unplug & Play tabletop game program on Friday, July 29, after regular hours of operation in the library’s main reading room. Doors will open for this special event at 5:45 and close at 6:15 p.m.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Wesley Peter Farney

HOLLAND PATENT — Wesley Peter Farney, 81, of Holland Patent, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville. He was the son of Peter Henry Farney and Susan Dicob Farney (both deceased) of Holland Patent. He served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1961 to 1964. Wesley was united in marriage to Yvonne Vivian Brecknell, of Holland Patent, on July 16, 1966, in a blessed union of over 50 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Yvonne died on February 11, 2017.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy