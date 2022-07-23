ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

Deputy shoots, kills man who shot another deputy in the ear in North Lauderdale

By Chris Perkins South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
North Lauderdale — A man was shot and killed by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Saturday morning after he shot a deputy, grazing him in the ear, according to Broward sheriff Gregory Tony.

At about 8 a.m. deputies responded to a domestic call in the 1700 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

After making contact with the man he pulled a gun, unprovoked, according to Tony, and fired, grazing a 20-year veteran.

Two other deputies returned fire, Tony said, striking the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at Broward General Hospital.

The deputy who was grazed was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

“A millimeter to the left,” Tony said regarding the wounded deputy, “and this is a different press conference.”

Tony said the shooting was actually the second part of the incident.

Tony said deputies were originally called to a nearby apartment complex around 6 or 6:30 a.m. Saturday regarding a domestic disturbance.

“Our deputies came out, responded, had hoped that we were able to resolve it, meaning that one party, the male suspect, had agreed to vacate the home, and we were thinking that this call was done,” Tony said.

About an hour later deputies received another call regarding a domestic disturbance between the same people.

“And at this time our deputies tried to encounter, engage, talk to the individual, de-escalate the situation,” Tony said. “And at that point in time during that conversation and that effort to de-escalate the suspect pulled out a firearm, he fired, and struck one of my deputies.”

Two other deputies were on the scene, and one killed the suspect.

“I want to say I’m proud of the activities and how they engaged,” Tony said. “They responded to our training, they defended themselves and they stopped a deadly suspect from going out in this community and potentially creating further harm.”

The shooting didn’t happen at the apartment complex where the domestic disturbance called occurred.

“For the most part it was a spillover,” Tony said. “The domestic was over here in one of the apartment communities and as the suspect tried to vacate and leave the area unfortunately the shooting took place right out here next to the bus stop.”

The shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Drivers should avoid South State Road 7 between Southwest 17th Street and Bailey Road.

