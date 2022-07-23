ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers edge Rockies 6-5 in 13, extend their NL Central lead

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nTIF_0gqJ9nKt00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a bloop single to bring home the winning run in the 13th inning after Hunter Renfroe slugged a game-saving homer in the 10th as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Milwaukee extended its NL Central lead to 1 1/2 games over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers were one strike away from their fourth straight loss when Renfroe ripped a 2-2 slider from Robert Stephenson over the left-field wall to tie it.

Milwaukee’s Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts and a walk, a sign that the four-time All-Star may be breaking out of his slump.

