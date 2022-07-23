ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Two-Sport Legend Bo Jackson Covered All Funeral Costs For The Victims Of The Uvalde School Shooting

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5kDr_0gqJ97Xk00

Talk about a classy move by arguably the greatest athlete to ever play professional sports… two of them.

According to CNN, former two-sport star Bo Jackson paid for all funeral expenses for the victims’ families of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

Texas governor Greg Abbott said Jackson made the move so:

“They would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved.”

Don McLaughlin, mayor of Uvalde, said that Jackson flew in and handed over a $170,000 check to Abbott while he was in Uvalde, to cover the funeral costs of the 21 victims who tragically passed away on that horrific day.

Abbott shared in a statement:

“The true spirit of our nation is Americans lifting up one another in times of need and hardship.

We are truly grateful for the generosity of Texans and Americans like Bo Jackson, who have stepped up to help in the aftermath of the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

When we asked people to support the Uvalde community in the days after, Bo did not hesitate in reaching out to my office to offer his help to the grieving families.”

Jackson is a former Heisman Trophy winner, playing running back for the Auburn Tigers, playing from 1982 to 1986. He also played outfield for the baseball team while he was there.

In only four short years in the NFL, playing for the Los Angeles Raiders from 1987-1990, he amassed 2,782 yards rushing, with a total of 18 touchdowns, until a brutal hip injury ended his football career.

During this time, he also played in the MLB with the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago White Sox, and California Angels as an outfielder and designated hitter, batting .250 for 141 home runs, and 415 RBIs.

You have to respect a selfless move like this.

The Spun

Report: How Much Arch Manning Is Worth After Texas Commitment

Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year. On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).
AUSTIN, TX
