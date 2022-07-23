ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

34K gallons of wastewater overflowed in Bluffton neighborhood. Here’s what happened

By Sarah Haselhorst
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

An estimated 34,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed from a sewer force main in Palmetto Bluff on Friday, according to a Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority news release .

The cause? The sewer main failed after lightning stuck a nearby tree.

Palmetto Bluff residents alerted BJWSA of the overflow, and crews removed the water with vacuum trucks and emptied it at a wastewater plant. BJWSA said it’s currently in the cleanup and recovery process.

BJWSA notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and has posted signs to let the public know what’s going on, according to the Saturday news release. Wastewater overflows of more than 5,000 gallons of untreated or partially treated domestic sewage could cause a serious adverse impact on the environment or public health, according to SCDHEC’s website .

Pam Flasch, BJWSA director of public affairs, said there was no public health threat because the spill was immediately rectified.

Early this year, in late January, an estimated 500,000 gallons of sewage spilled from a sewer main into a tidal ditch that leads to Battery Creek in Beaufort. The spill occurred near the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and the Savannah Highway and prompted an immediate closure of shellfish harvest beds.

BJWSA delivers about 10 million gallons of wastewater each day to eight wastewater treatment facilities for treatment and disposal. For any type of spill from the sewer collection system, contact BJWSA at 843-987-9200.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Greenspace tax may be on November ballot in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - 300 million dollars of tax revenue could be coming to Beaufort County over the next four years, if a referendum gets approved by county council and voters. County council will have the third reading on a greenspace sales tax on August 8th that would officially...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort, SC
Government
Bluffton, SC
Government
City
Beaufort, SC
State
South Carolina State
multihousingnews.com

ACRE Breaks Ground Near Savannah

The development is expected to be delivered in 2024. Asia Capital Real Estate has broken ground on Pepper Hall, a 331-unit community in the Bluffton-Hilton Head area of S.C. The project will be developed in partnership with Southeast Partners and is scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overflow#Wastewater#Urban Construction#Sewer Authority#Scdhec#Bjws
wtoc.com

Gwinnett Street Bridge officially open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Gwinnett Street bridge between Stiles Avenue and I-16 is open for use. Some people that live in the area, say that the closure was incredibly inconvenient for them, so they’re just happy that the bridge is finally open. “Before the bridge opened it was...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

West Ashley Walmart evacuated after employees notice “odor”

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says no fire or smoke was detected following the evacuation of a West Ashley Walmart Sunday morning. Crews responded to the store on West Ashley Circle around 10:45 a.m. When they arrived, the evacuation process had already begun, and they were...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Family Promise closing Bryan County location

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nonprofit that focuses on finding homeless families safe and stable housing .. is having to rethink how they help those in need in one Coastal Empire County. The home that Family Promise has used here in the Blueberry Village area of Richmond Hill for the...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
iheart.com

SC politicians remember the Rev. McKinley Washington Jr.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina political leaders are expressing their condolences Sunday night after learning of the death of former state lawmaker and pastor McKinley Washington Jr. Washington Jr. served as a state senator for District 45, which includes Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper Counties from 1991-1999....
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Packet

From an escape room to a distillery, here are 7 unique things to try in Hilton Head SC

Hilton Head Island is a beautiful travel destination with miles of white sand beaches, premier golf courses, miles of shaded, winding biking paths and more. Many come to the island with a specific idea in mind of everything they want to do based off of travel columns, social media or word-of-mouth. However, if your family loves to experience new places in a unique or adventurous way, or if you’re a local or repeat visitor who is looking for something new to explore, it can be difficult to find activities that might fit a more out-of-the-box mold.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Hilton Head Island community leaders prepare for workforce housing project

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island leaders formed a new committee to help guide a 13 acre project dedicated for workforce housing. The most recent study done for the town told Hilton Head’s council they needed 2200 more homes to address their affordable housing problem. Something leaders want done right, as the surrounding areas become more and more attractive to workers.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina 911 worker fired after investigation into mishandling calls

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A telecommunicator with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center has been fired after county officials said the worker violated policy. Charleston County requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an independent investigation into whether calls were mishandled after the center discovered that non-emergency calls for service were not properly entered into the system.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

News About Town: First day of school, Meet and Greets, Sales Tax Free Holiday

Students, parents, teachers, go ahead and enjoy that last little bit of summer freedom, because school starts early in Hampton County this year. With the recent adoption of a modified school calendar, public school students in Hampton County School District return to school on Wednesday, Aug. 3. For teachers and staff, however, opening day is Aug. 1.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
2K+
Followers
122
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy