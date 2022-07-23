ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
About That Time Kanye West Defeated The Game In A Rap Battle…

By Preezy Brown
 4 days ago
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET, Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

The Game has displayed fearlessness when challenging and going toe-to-toe with numerous rap legends, including 50 Cent and Eminem. However, the Compton native has one noticeable blemish on his rap battle record. He once came up on the losing end of an impromptu back-and-forth against none other than Kanye West, an experience the rapper recalled during his appearance on All The Smoke podcast.

“So yeah, me and Ye we end up freestyling outside of [the party],” the West Coast rhymer told the show’s cohosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson of the encounter, which occurred on The Game’s home turf, Los Angeles. “My sh*t was all gangsta, but Ye had the punchlines and he had the women; so, he beat me that night. So, ever since then, me and Ye we’ve been locked in.”

Following their battle, the opponents would forge a collaborative chemistry with one another, as both appeared in the iconic 2006 Boost Mobile commercial alongside Ludacris and on each other’s albums. The artists reunited for their latest joint effort, “Eazy,” earlier this year. Yeezy also made an appearance at the release party for The Game’s Drillmatic album and took the stage for a live performance of the song.

Watch The Game’s All The Smoke episode below.

