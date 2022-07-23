ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

QB Malik Willis, Titans agree to contract terms

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YAXD_0gqJ7F1N00

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis agreed to the terms of his rookie deal, putting the entire nine-member 2022 class under contract on the day rookies are set to report to training camp, the team said Saturday.

The Titans drafted Willis in the third round (86th overall) out of Liberty University.

Willis, 23, has backed up incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside during Tennessee’s offseason workouts and minicamp.

Willis broke his own single-season touchdown record at Liberty in 2021, accounting for 27 passing and 13 rushing TDs.

He was responsible for 65.9 percent of the Flames’ total of 5,671 yards, throwing for 2,857 yards and running for 878 more on 197 carries.

The veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Releases Statement On The John Metchie News

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with leukemia and will likely not play this season. Following his unfortunate news, Metchie received a message of support from his former college coach. "John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Walter Payton's son turned down opportunity to play for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Rams#American Football#Liberty University#Flames#Field Level Media
FanSided

Chiefs: Tyreek Hill was absolutely heartbroken to leave Kansas City

Six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill was on ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning. And the new Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver broached a lot of subjects. As per usual, it was a very brisk offseason in terms of player movement in the NFL. Yes, the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle to Denver garnered plenty of headlines. But arguably the wide receiver position dominated the news from week to week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

LeBron James destroys NFL defensive coordinator for controversial Lamar Jackson take

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James knows a pure hater when he sees one. And that’s exactly what he saw on Monday upon reading a massive criticism on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. The Athletic recently published a report ranking the best QBs in the NFL. It featured quotes and assessments from various coaches and […] The post LeBron James destroys NFL defensive coordinator for controversial Lamar Jackson take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Running Back Cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pretty surprising roster cut this Monday afternoon. Per a report, the Steelers have cut veteran running back/fullback Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers. And while it's likely he ends up back on the team's practice squad, it's still a bit of a surprise at this point in training camp.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lions drop Jameson Williams update right before training camp

The Detroit Lions are ready to kick off training camp after a busy offseason. The Lions will be without two of their key offseason acquisitions when camp breaks, however, as a pair of the team’s early picks from the 2022 NFL Draft are dealing with injuries. The Lions placed wide receiver Jameson Williams on the non-football injury list ahead of camp, while also adding Josh Paschal to the PUP list.
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy