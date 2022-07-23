ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins re-sign Jack Studnicka to two-year deal

The Boston Bruins re-signed forward Jack Studnicka to a two-year contract.

The agreement announced Saturday is a two-way deal in 2022-23 and a one-way deal in 2023-24 and carries an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500.

Studnicka, 23, had three assists in 15 games with the Bruins in 2021-22. He added 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 41 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

A second-round draft pick by Boston in 2017, the Ontario native has one goal and six assists in 37 games since making his NHL debut on Nov. 26, 2019.

–Field Level Media

