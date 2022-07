The Rotary Club of Lake George is partnering with Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) & Warren, Washington and Albany counties ARC (WWAARC), a chapter of The ARC of New York to celebrate the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. This event encourages people of all abilities to come to Lake George Tuesday, July 26th from 11:00am to 2:00pm and celebrate their independence. The three hosting non-profit organizations are helping our communities live independently and are encouraging Disability Awareness. Please contact Peter Wilhelm via email at [email protected] or by phone: 518-681-0584 if you would like to be a part of the “Celebration of Independence 2022” or have any questions regarding the event.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO