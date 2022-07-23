Josh Rosen’s Twitter profile highlights wild NFL journey with no mention of Browns

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Carolina Panthers report to their 2022 NFL training camp Tuesday at Wofford College. Here’s a closer look at a few storylines heading into camp:. The most compelling position battle: Quarterback easily. General manager Scott Fitterer added competition at every position to strengthen the overall roster. But the biggest question remains quarterback, as it has been since the middle of the 2018 season, when Cam Newton began to struggle with a shoulder injury. Trading for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield three weeks before training camp reinforced that the Panthers aren’t comfortable that Sam Darnold can lead them to the playoffs. Fitterer saying both quarterbacks will get equal reps in camp further emphasizes the uncertainty, particularly after all the praise heaped on Darnold during offseason workouts. Fitterer didn’t just trade for a veteran quarterback, he traded for one that led the Cleveland Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff win in 2020. Darnold is 17-32 as a starter and has never been to the playoffs. He also went 4-7 last season in his first year with the Panthers after a 3-0 start. Mayfield’s dynamic personality versus Darnold’s stoic disposition also makes this compelling.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO