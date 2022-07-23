Severe storm threat Saturday, possible isolated tornadoes

MINNEAPOLIS -- Without significant rain in the forecast, Minnesota's drought conditions are likely to continue getting worse.It's led to a lot of finger-crossing among Minnesota's farmers."Not always a lot you can do as a farmer except hope for that rain and really watch the sky," said Thom Petersen, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner.More than a quarter of the state is experiencing at least some level of drought. Severe drought has settled in across several counties south of the metro."This is a critical stage right now, for especially for our corn and soybean crop," Petersen said. "Minnesota has over 3,000...
Comments / 0