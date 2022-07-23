ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Severe storm threat Saturday, possible isolated tornadoes

By Alex Lehnert
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Saturday for parts of Southwest and Central Minnesota through 2 p.m. as storms move through the Dakotas, and into Minnesota. The storms began strengthening Saturday morning and...

www.fox9.com

willmarradio.com

National Weather Service Confirms At Least 1 Minnesota Tornado Touchdown

(Minneapolis, MN) -- There was at least one tornado touchdown in Minnesota during the storms that moved across the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service says there was an EF-Zero tornado in Houston county just north of the town of Houston at 3:00 p-m. It had a peak wind gust of 81 miles an hour. It was almost four-and-a-half-miles long and 40-yards wide. There were no injuries or deaths from the tornado, but there was some damage to a barn, trees, and crops. The storm also produced torrential rain in southeastern Minnesota with almost five-and-a-half-inches in Lansing and more than four-and-a-half-inches in Wykoff.
HOUSTON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota now classified as "abnormally dry," rain possible Monday night into Tuesday

(St. Paul, MN)--One year after Minnesota experienced one of the worst droughts in decades, the entire lower third of the state is now classified as “abnormally dry” -- and the long-term forecast isn’t optimistic, according to DNR Climatologist Pete Boulay. He says most of the lower 48 states are expecting above-normal temperatures -- along with below-normal precipitation. Any rain that does fall can quickly evaporate in high temperatures -- and strong winds make moisture loss even more severe.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
spectrumnews1.com

Severe storms expected to impact Wisconsin through tonight

Along with today's toasty temperatures, we've got another big concern we're monitoring. Severe weather. Strong storms will continue to move in across the state this afternoon and evening. While southern parts of the Wisconsin look to get hit with the worst of impacts, the entire state is under some level of risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
96.7 The River

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud. Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary...
Sasquatch 107.7

Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Dry Conditions Spreading Across More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- After another week with little to no rain the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. All of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thousands lost power in SE Wisconsin after overnight storms

Thousands woke up without power Sunday morning after severe weather hit southeast Wisconsin overnight. The We Energies Power Outage map showed over 13,500 people in the FOX6 viewing area without power as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The biggest outages seem to be located near Hubertus and the Lannon-Butler areas.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Snow From Last Winter Found In Northern Minnesota Mine Pit In July [Photo]

Living in the Northland we talk about it, we joke about it, and we brag to our friends, family, and the occasional tourist about it; there really isn't a month that snow hasn't occurred in our area. Even during the depths of the summer season - if the temperature turns cold enough during the night, the conditions can align to allow for precipitation to fall from the sky here as snow.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Farmers in the Minnesota River Valley struggle with drought

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This summer, drought conditions on Minnesota farms aren't as widespread as they were last year, but in some pockets of the state, farmers are still feeling pinched by Mother Nature. The driest conditions are centered around the metro, in a thin stripe of moderate to severe...
CBS Minnesota

Worsening drought could impact prices at the grocery store

MINNEAPOLIS -- Without significant rain in the forecast, Minnesota's drought conditions are likely to continue getting worse.It's led to a lot of finger-crossing among Minnesota's farmers."Not always a lot you can do as a farmer except hope for that rain and really watch the sky," said Thom Petersen, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner.More than a quarter of the state is experiencing at least some level of drought. Severe drought has settled in across several counties south of the metro."This is a critical stage right now, for especially for our corn and soybean crop," Petersen said. "Minnesota has over 3,000...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Utilities Plan Transmission Line Ending in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – More utilities plan to bring energy to central Minnesota from other parts of the state. Late last week Xcel Energy announced it intends to build a 120-mile power line ending in Becker. On Monday, Minnesota Power and Great River Energy said they are looking to construct a transmission line stretching from Itasca County south to substations in Benton and Sherburne Counties.
BECKER, MN
Bring Me The News

Shots fired during 'large fight' in St. Cloud parking lot

A teen was arrested on charges of riot and disorderly conduct following what police describe as a "large fight" in a St. Cloud parking lot Monday evening. Police were alerted to the incident when officers heard shots fired while searching for another suspect, with several 911 callers at the same time reporting people "actively fighting" in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

