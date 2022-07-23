ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Forte Handbell Quartet: The Trio Tour will perform in Junction City

 4 days ago
C.L. Hoover Opera House will be the site for a handbell concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring the Colorado Springs based Forte Handbell Quartet. Opera...

JC Post

Lunch & Learn is scheduled Thursday in Abilene

Eisenhower Public Library officials have announced that the public is invited to attend the July Lunch & Learn scheduled for Thursday, July 28 at noon central time either in person or online. The program will be held in the library building auditorium and will begin promptly at noon. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m. A light box-lunch will be served on a first come, first served basis.
ABILENE, KS
ksal.com

Free “Inflation Fighter” Train Rides

The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad is fighting inflation by offering special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, August 2. According to the organization, the excursion railroad now in its 28th season of operation, will offer free rides on a “first-come, first served” basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
ABILENE, KS
JC Post

JC Breakfast Optimist Club Learns About The Community Archives

Donna Porter, Assistant Director of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library (DBPL), told the JC Breakfast Optimists on Wednesday that “in 2005 until now the staff has digitally archived the local newspapers from 1861-2021. The DBPL also has almost all the yearbooks from Junction City High and St. Xavier’s High Schools.”
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos July 27

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photo is unavailable. Amber Crowell, Failure to appear, Arrested 7/26. Recent Booking Activity for the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

USD 475 career fairs are Tuesday and Wednesday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 will host two career fairs to fill open positions before the school year begins. The first fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the H.D. Karns Building, 300 W. 9th St., Junction City. The second fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Fort Riley Middle School, 4022 1st Division Rd., Fort Riley.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Fresh Start Shelter works to reopen in Junction City

There will be a meet and greet for the public at the Fresh Start Shelter, 136 W. 3rd Street on July 30 from 3-5 p.m. Hot dogs, chips and music will be provided. Efforts have been under way to get the facility back up and running after it had been closed for a few months. The shelter is now open four hours per day for assistance, explained Todd Kyle. "We still will provide specific needs as far as maybe job help or food help or maybe medical help, things of that nature."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Breakfast Optimists Club supports Big Brothers / Big Sisters

The JC Breakfast Optimist Club has donated $200 to Big Brothers/Big Sisters at the Celebration of Optimism on July 20. Optimist Club Programs Chair, Dr. Ferrell Miller, said that there is a need for “Bigs” in Junction City to work with youth in a one-to-one mentoring program to help youth achieve success in life. For information about the program contact Skylar Mecca-Lipman at 785.776.9575.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County fair has something for everybody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Fair continued Saturday and drew crowds for a number of events. The fair hosted an early morning pancake feed, a dog agility show, hot pickle eating contest, and a pedal tractor pull, all in Exhibition Hall. The fair continues Sunday with livestock judging, a public revue fashion show and […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sunday night crash west of Manhattan injures 2

Riley County Police Department was called to the scene of a crash west of Manhattan in the 6100 block of Anderson Avenue, late Sunday evening. When officers arrived on scene they located a 2003 Subaru Forester driven by Jose Castro-Rivera, 25, of Manhattan. Castro-Rivera was traveling west when he swerved...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Longtime firefighter / paramedic Billy Thomas will retire

Junction City Fire Department has announced the retirement of firefighter / paramedic Billy Thomas on July 29th. He has served the community for 24 years. Thomas was hired as a firefighter / EMT on Dec. 14, 1998. During his career with the Junction City Fire Department, he obtained his Paramedic certification. The public is invited to celebrate his retirement at a reception on Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 2-4 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in the upstairs meeting room.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Junction City man hospitalized after motorcycle crash

MANHATTAN —A Junction City man was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Friday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Theron Shoenrock, 21, Junction City, was southbound in the 1100 Block on Garden Way in Manhttan. The motorcycle...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Southwest Topeka road to close beginning August 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beginning August 1 at 8:00 a.m. , SW 61st St. between SW Auburn Road and SW Hodges Road will be closed to thru traffic for the removal and replacement of the existing SW 61st bridge over Six-Mile Creek. The existing bridge will be replaced with a...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Deer in the road sends 2 Manhattan men to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer in the road sent two Manhattan men to the hospital late Sunday night. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, officers were called to the 6100 block of Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident. When officers...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Despite objections, Emporia State to close child care center

EMPORIA — Emporia State University will close the doors on its Center for Early Childhood Education after the upcoming school year, making it the only state university without on-campus child care. This shutdown is happening in the midst of a national child care crisis. In Lyon County, there are...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

County Clerk announces hours for advanced voting

Rebecca Nordyke, Geary County Clerk, has announced the hours for in person advance voting ahead of the Aug, 2 primary election. They include 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon next Monday, Aug. 1. Bring your photo...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Bike Safety Day will be held at the Farmer's Market

Live Well Geary County is hosting a Safety Day at the Geary Community Farmers Market this Thursday from 4-7 p.m. There will be bike safety information, activities, and a few bikes to giveaway on a first-come-first-served basis. According to a release from Live Well the event will also highlight the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
midwestwanderer.com

Chasing BigBoy 4014 Through Kansas

In 2021, Union Pacific’s legendary restored steam locomotive, BigBoy 4014, traveled five weeks, through ten states. Having filmed it in 2019 as it rolled through Illinois, Skip wanted to see more of it. When he mentioned he wanted to “chase the train” through Kansas, I was apprehensive. But it was a road trip, and I don’t pass up road trips. The experience turned out to be lots of fun, filming and photographing the train as it traveled from Kansas City, Missouri, to Salina, Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
