Forte Handbell Quartet: The Trio Tour will perform in Junction City

There will be a meet and greet for the public at the Fresh Start Shelter, 136 W. 3rd Street on July 30 from 3-5 p.m. Hot dogs, chips and music will be provided. Efforts have been under way to get the facility back up and running after it had been closed for a few months. The shelter is now open four hours per day for assistance, explained Todd Kyle. "We still will provide specific needs as far as maybe job help or food help or maybe medical help, things of that nature."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO