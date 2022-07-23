Forte Handbell Quartet: The Trio Tour will perform in Junction City
C.L. Hoover Opera House will be the site for a handbell concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring the Colorado Springs based Forte Handbell Quartet. Opera...jcpost.com
