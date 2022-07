Women's reproductive healthcare cannot be legislated in a way that would protect a woman's life -- unless women are allowed freedom of choice. The religious ideologues who want to criminalize abortion ignore the complexities of pregnancy and its numerous health hazards. Shame on the politicians and justices who claim to be so moral and right as they deny equal treatment to women. In fact, they are scientifically ignorant and destructive of women's health. Who can respect courts or legislatures that assert papal-like powers?

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO