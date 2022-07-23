Weather: High's near triple digits, but don't worry a cool down is on the way

2. History Colorado – Denver Learn the rich past of the Centennial state with History Colorado Tours & Treks , a group of local experts who engage the public with the construction of Denver. Walking tours begin Saturday, April 24, 2021 and the last one is scheduled Saturday June 26, 2021. Tours include “ A Great City: A Building Denver Walking Tour ,” “ History of Bailey Caravan Tour ,” “ The 1965 Flood: A Building Denver Walking Tour ,” and more. Photo Credit: gcosoveanu (iStock).

Scorching temperatures will return in Denver and along the Front Range on Saturday but relief is on the way.

Temperatures in Denver should eclipse 90 degrees by 11 a.m. and current projects predict the high will top off at 97 degrees. While we've reached the height of summer, Saturday's forecasted high is still seven degrees warmer than the daily average, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will vary between 93 degrees and 98 degrees along the Front Range, while several places in the Eastern Plains could reach 104 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Denver will start to cool down in the mid-afternoon hours as shower and thunderstorms make their way through the metro.

There is currently a 50% chance of precipitation after 3 p.m., according to the weather service.

Overnight the chance of showers and thunderstorm slightly drops to 40%, while temperatures will drop into the mid 60's.

Temperatures on Sunday will return to the mid 80's with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.