Denver, CO

Weather: High's near triple digits, but don't worry a cool down is on the way

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Scorching temperatures will return in Denver and along the Front Range on Saturday but relief is on the way.

Temperatures in Denver should eclipse 90 degrees by 11 a.m. and current projects predict the high will top off at 97 degrees. While we've reached the height of summer, Saturday's forecasted high is still seven degrees warmer than the daily average, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will vary between 93 degrees and 98 degrees along the Front Range, while several places in the Eastern Plains could reach 104 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Denver will start to cool down in the mid-afternoon hours as shower and thunderstorms make their way through the metro.

There is currently a 50% chance of precipitation after 3 p.m., according to the weather service.

Overnight the chance of showers and thunderstorm slightly drops to 40%, while temperatures will drop into the mid 60's.

Temperatures on Sunday will return to the mid 80's with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

