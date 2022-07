PAULINA — The registered voters of St. James Parish have sent a petition to Chairman Louis Gurvich of the Louisiana Republican Party (LAGOP) to issue a call to establish the St. James Parish Republican Executive Committee. RPEC candidates will be voted on during a public meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 at Creole House, located at 3409 LA 3125 in Paulina. While everyone is invited to attend, only registered Republicans will be eligible to vote for the RPEC candidates.

