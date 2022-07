Roquan Smith is one of the bright spots on a lackluster Chicago Bears roster, but the linebacker reportedly will not be present when veterans arrive at training camp Tuesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Smith, who is under contract through just the 2022 season, will not participate in training camp "because of his contract situation. Smith has not yet received an offer he would remotely consider, thus he'll wait."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO