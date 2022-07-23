ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaydes vs. Aspinall, live stream, TV channel, fight card, how to watch UFC Fight Night

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
UFC is back again this week with another afternoon showdown from the O2 Arena in London, England. The main card will feature the Brit, Tom Aspinall facing Curtis Blaydes as well as Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis in the co-main event. The fan favorite ‘Paddy the Baddy’ Pimblett will look to keep rising to the top of UFC with a fight against Jordan Leavitt

We still have a stacked card and should be another great afternoon of UFC action, tune into UFC Fight Night on ESPN+.

Blaydes vs. Aspinall

  • Date: Saturday, July 23
  • Location: O2 Arena, London, England
  • Main Card: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now)

MAIN CARD (3 PM ET, ABC, ESPN+):

  • Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis
  • Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt
  • Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson
  • Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy
  • Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

