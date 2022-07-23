ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sunday's local summer sports schedule

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbRmT_0gqJ1FEd00

LOCAL

Baseball

International League

Syracuse at WooSox, 1:05 p.m. (Polar)

Futures Collegiate League

Bravehearts at Lake Monsters, 5:05 p.m. (Centennial)

Central New England Association

First round, playoffs

Best-of-three

Game 1

Tyngsborough at Shrewsbury, 8:30 a.m. (High School)

Game 2

Ronnie's at Littleton, 10 a.m. (High School)

Tyngsborough at Shrewsbury, 10:45 a.m. (High School)

Clinton at Auburn, 11:30 a.m. (High School)

American Legion State Tournament

At Fino Field, Milford

Double elimination

First game begins at 10 a.m.

Leominster vs. Beverly/Fall River loser

Greenfield/Rockland loser vs. Quincy/Milford loser

Franklin vs. Beverly/Fall River winner

Greenfield/Rockland winner vs. Quincy/Milford winner

Schedule may change due to weather, field conditions or postponements.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International League#Beverly Fall River#Greenfield Rockland#Quincy Milford
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy