Sunday's local summer sports schedule
LOCAL
Baseball
International League
Syracuse at WooSox, 1:05 p.m. (Polar)
Futures Collegiate League
Bravehearts at Lake Monsters, 5:05 p.m. (Centennial)
Central New England Association
First round, playoffs
Best-of-three
Game 1
Tyngsborough at Shrewsbury, 8:30 a.m. (High School)
Game 2
Ronnie's at Littleton, 10 a.m. (High School)
Tyngsborough at Shrewsbury, 10:45 a.m. (High School)
Clinton at Auburn, 11:30 a.m. (High School)
American Legion State Tournament
At Fino Field, Milford
Double elimination
First game begins at 10 a.m.
Leominster vs. Beverly/Fall River loser
Greenfield/Rockland loser vs. Quincy/Milford loser
Franklin vs. Beverly/Fall River winner
Greenfield/Rockland winner vs. Quincy/Milford winner
Schedule may change due to weather, field conditions or postponements.
