Beaverton, OR

Firefighters pull 1 from head-on crash in Beaverton, 2 injured

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago
Crews work to free a person trapped in their car after a severe head-on crash early Saturday morning along Highway 217 in Washington County, July 23, 2022. (Courtesy/TVF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.

TVF&R said both of them had life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Fire officials shared photos of the wreck to Twitter.

Crews work to free a person trapped in their car after a severe head-on crash early Saturday morning along Highway 217 in Washington County, July 23, 2022. (Courtesy/TVF&R)

The events leading up to the crash are unclear.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

Comments / 3

Travis D
4d ago

That would be 217. So someone had to have gotten on the freeway on an off ramp. Drunk driver. Seems pretty clear to me

Reply
3
 

Body of missing swimmer recovered at Hagg Lake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
‘Tragic accident’: 82-year-old pedestrian killed in Tigard crash

TIGARD, OR
TIGARD, OR
Victim Shot & Killed In SE Portland Identified

PORTLAND, OR
PORTLAND, OR
Streetcar driver spots stabbing victim; detectives investigate

PORTLAND, OR
PORTLAND, OR
'He has a tire track across his back': Friends search for suspect in Lloyd District hit-and-run

PORTLAND, OR
PORTLAND, OR
Hwy. 30 Fatal, Multnomah Co., July 26

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Two Homes Damaged, Two Arrested After Seaside Fire

SEASIDE, OR
SEASIDE, OR
Hillsboro Police Log: Shoplifter found smoking fentanyl

HILLSBORO, OR
HILLSBORO, OR
Passenger dies in rollover crash in driver’s yard in Aloha

ALOHA, OR
ALOHA, OR
