Firefighters pull 1 from head-on crash in Beaverton, 2 injured
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said.
The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
TVF&R said both of them had life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Fire officials shared photos of the wreck to Twitter.
The events leading up to the crash are unclear.
