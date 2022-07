FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. – A homicide investigation is underway northeast of Cañon City after two people were found dead Saturday in Phantom Canyon. Fremont County deputies were dispatched to an area off Fremont County Road 67 past mile marker 8 at around 9 p.m. on a report of deceased people in the area. Once at the scene, deputies called for investigators to respond to the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO