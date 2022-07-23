ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

'One of the greatest music towns': James Taylor keeps falling more in love with Austin

By Peter Blackstock, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSpHL_0gqIzTJZ00

If you'd asked me a decade ago which arena-level touring artist I'd see in Austin the most over the next 10 years, a name that would not have come to mind is James Taylor. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has had a long and distinguished career, but he doesn't have the local connections or history that would make the likes of, say, Jimmy Buffett or Kacey Musgraves more obvious guesses.

But Taylor clearly loves Austin, which he called "one of the greatest music towns in the entire world" near the end of a two-set performance Friday at the Moody Center. Backed by a dozen top-of-the-line musicians, the 74-year-old singer-songwriter from Massachusetts via North Carolina got a warm reception from an arena packed with fans who spanned several generations.

This was Taylor's fifth performance in Austin since 2015 — but they've all been different. Perhaps his recent returns were inspired by an October 2015 taping of "Austin City Limits," the first time he'd ever appeared on the legendary TV show. He was back in June 2016 at the Erwin Center, where he also performed the following year as part of a star-studded Hurricane Harvey benefit concert.

Also on that benefit bill was Bonnie Raitt, who teamed up with Taylor for a co-billed tour that hit the Erwin Center in February 2019. And he might have been back again if not for the pandemic: Indeed, he took part in June 2020's "A Night for Austin" livestream fundraiser organized by Paul Simon, Willie Nelson and others.

Part of the reason for his many happy returns may be that his Austin audience appears to be growing. Taylor had played the Erwin Center a few times in the 1990s and 2000s, but his most recent visits before the "ACL" taping were at UT's notably smaller Bass Concert Hall, in 2009 and 2011. And his 2015 return to the Erwin Center was sold in the old arena's half-sized configuration. But the 2019 double-bill with Raitt (with Taylor in the headlining slot) was in the Erwin Center's full concert configuration.

And on Friday, he nearly sold out the 15,000-capacity Moody Center. How has he done it? Partly by simply surviving. As legends of rock & roll's 1960-70s golden era have begun to disappear, many artists still around to play their songs are finding themselves in greater demand.

It helps that Taylor has also kept himself remarkably fit. During the blues workout "Steamroller," he strutted his lanky frame around the stage, punctuating solos with leaps and spins as he playfully jammed with his pianist and lead guitarist. He's stayed mentally sharp, too; the evening's first set featured lots of extended song-intros that balanced insight with his trademark quirky humor. (He noted that "American Standard," his 2020 album of songs by 20th-century songwriting greats, has "the same name as my toilet — a clever marketing ploy!")

The fans keep coming back largely because they love Taylor's songs. He's happy to serve up sterling renditions of folk-pop classics such as "Carolina in My Mind," "Sweet Baby James" and "Fire and Rain" — but it's worth noting that most of the hits came in the second set. Taylor's first hour found him stretching out with comparatively lesser-known material such as the "American Standard" track "As Easy As Rolling Off a Log," a sprightly 1920s jazz tune that he said he learned from Saturday morning cartoons as a kid.

His fans also clearly appreciate his bandmates, as does Taylor himself. He introduced them one-by-one throughout the evening: guitarist Michael Landau, bassist Jimmy Johnson, saxophonist Lou Marini, trumpeter/keyboardist Walt Fowler, pianist Larry Goldings, drummer Steve Gadd, percussionist Michito Sanchez, and a mini-choir of five supporting vocalists that included Andrea Zonn (who also played violin), Dorian Holley, Arnold McCuller, Kate Markowitz and Henry Taylor (yes, James' son).

The show seemed like it was over with a rousing rendition of "How Sweet It Is (to Be Loved by You)," a 1960s Marvin Gaye gem that Taylor remade in 1975 for a top-5 pop hit. But Taylor's motions around the stage after a final bow with his bandmates suggested something else was in the works.

"We get intimidated by Austin, but we also get inspired," he told the crowd just before welcoming Austin resident Shawn Colvin to the stage. She joined James and son Henry at center stage for a tender acoustic rendition of Taylor's 1971 song "You Can Close Your Eyes," an ideal lullaby to say goodbye. But don't worry, he'll probably be back again soon.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

An Austin native stars in the new series "Are You Afraid of the Dark: Ghost Island"

7/26/22 — A different midnight society group of kids tell a terrifying tale about a curse over a small seaside town. "Are You Afraid of the Dark: Ghost Island" anthology series premieres on Nickelodeon. We chat with 3 of the stars including Telci Huynh who is a fellow Austinite. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

New mural by Austin artist unveiled at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, Austin FC unveiled a new mural designed and painted by Austin artist Sade Lawson. The mural was unveiled adjacent to the Zebra Gate at the northeast corner of Q2 Stadium as part of the ATXFC Artist Initiative. Lawson is the second of two Austin-based artists to create an original piece featured on a mural outside the gate this season.
AUSTIN, TX
Thrillist

The Best Waterfront Restaurants Around Austin

There’s no need to deny it. It’s hot here in Austin. While many folks choose to stick to the comfort of AC, just as many take the opportunity to run out to and soak up Austin’s natural beauty. Oftentimes, this means spending time out in the sun near Lady Bird Lake.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Jacob Henry powering his own legacy at Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jacob Henry is just 16 years old, but the Lake Travis defensive tackle is highly motivated and successful in the weight room. “That means a lot to me because of what my dad did,” Jacob said about the importance of lifting. “And I’m trying to live up to my dad’s standard every day when it comes to being in the weight room.”
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Rock Shot Bar & Patio now open in downtown Round Rock

The Rock Shot Bar & Patio opened June 16 at 112 E. Main St., Round Rock, next door to The Rock Sports Bar. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Rock Shot Bar & Patio opened June 16 at 112 E. Main St., Round Rock, next to The Rock Sports Bar. Both businesses are owned by Place 1 City Council Member Michelle Ly and her husband, who also owns downtown businesses The Flats Round Rock, The Alcove and Hall Roofing and Construction. The shot bar offers an expanded cocktail and shot selection, frozen treats, and additional indoor and outdoor television sets as well as an improved patio and deck. 512-358-1175. www.rocksportsbar.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Steve Gadd
Person
Dorian Holley
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Lou Marini
Person
James Taylor
Person
Shawn Colvin
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Larry Goldings
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Michael Landau
MySanAntonio

The 5 Best Texas Restaurants That Opened in July 2022

To keep tabs on every Texas restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a rundown of five must-know spots that have swung wide their doors over the past month.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Is Austin, Literally, Hot as Hell Today?

The answer is, of course, no. We mean, don’t be stupid. But if we’re talking about Hell, Michigan, for instance, then Austin is actually hotter than Hell today: That unincorporated community near the bottom of the Lake Huron-pinching Mitten probably won’t surpass 80° before the night closes in.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

New psychedelic center offering guided ketamine sessions in Austin

A new clinic focused on guiding individuals through ceremonial psychedelic treatments has come to Austin. WITHIN Founder David Naylor, hosted a grand opening Friday for the recently opened center, which treats those in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction as well as those with depression, anxiety, traumas, PTSD, chronic pain and those navigating life transitions. “We know psychedelic therapy works for all kinds of ailments, and thanks to John Hopkins University and other research centers and also the veterans, they’ve been on the front lines once again to push these laws through Congress, showing the results and efficacy,” Naylor said. The grand opening involved a series of talks from psychedelic industry leaders including Greg Fonzo, co-director of the Center for Psychedelic Research & Therapy at the University of Texas at Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin confirms neurotoxin found in algae at Barking Springs

AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites are now being encouraged to keep their dogs out of Barking Springs. A toxin was found in an algae mat, so the sort of growth you would typically see on a rock. Exposure occurs by touching or swallowing that. Barking Springs offers a sweet reprieve from...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Music Career#Jazz#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Hurricane Harvey
Texas Monthly

Is This a Typical Texas Heat Wave or the Coldest Summer of the Rest of Our Lives?

There’s a meme circulating on the internet that’s popular with sweaty, climate-conscious doomscrollers. In the top panel, a distraught-looking Bart Simpson laments, “This is the hottest summer of my life.” In the bottom panel, Homer wags a finger at Bart. “This is the coldest summer of the rest of your life,” he says. D’oh!
AUSTIN, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Georgetown, TX USA

We found our lovely quilted heart hanging in a tree right outside one of our favorite restaurants. It bought so much joy to 3 little kids who were convinced as soon as they saw it from the car it was a nice gift (we hide rocks) and a surprise to mom who thought it was a lost item.
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
usatales.com

Why Young People Are Moving From Austin To Houston

People who have lived in Austin all their lives may wonder why anyone would want to leave. Austin is an exciting city, with high economic growth leading to a constant state of evolution. There is always something new to try, and while other cities and states have their allure, they’re best for occasional visits.
HOUSTON, TX
KDAF

Yelp says this is the best place to get cheesecake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — “The [cheese]cake is a lie.” Yes, we know that’s not how the saying goes, but any chance I can make a Portal reference, I will. It’s no fib to say that cheesecake is a great dessert. Texture, flavor, and versatility; cheesecake has it all. In honor of this food, Yelp has released a report, looking at which places serve the best cheesecake in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Hot July continues but is there a chance of rain?

AUSTIN, Texas - Today is number 46 in the triple-digit department, and it will be hot and humid but at least we will stay away from record levels. There'll be tons of sunshine ahead of us today with a gusty wind off the Gulf. The breeze won't push the showers...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy