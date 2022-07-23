ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville Drive to hold special manufacturing and engineering event for students July 26

By Brandi Wylie, Greenville News
The Greenville Drive, BMW, Michelin, Greenville County Schools, GE and Greenville Technical College will hold a special Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Night at Fluor Field on July 26.

With a goal to build awareness and ignite passion with students, parents and guidance counselors about exciting career opportunities in advanced manufacturing and engineering, the event will feature a panel discussion with professionals on Fluor Field’s new District 356 entertainment space, open to all attendees.

Any student in grades K-12 can get a free ticket to the 7:05 p.m. game against Bowling Green by using the code "AME" at checkout during purchase. Tickets can be bought online through greenvilledrive.com/ame. Adult tickets start at $9.

The events start at 5:30 p.m. as parents, students and guests are invited to mingle with light food and beverages. The panelists will begin discussion at 6:00 p.m. They include Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing; Keith Miller, president of Greenville Technical College; Cauiss Holmes, manufacturing director at Michelin's Earthmover Facility; and David Kirk, Greenville Technical College graduate. Alex Estevez, partner for Accel Partners, will act as the panel moderator.

An interactive event will provide opportunities to explore virtual and augmented reality, look at three-dimensional animation and printing, learn about robotics, and more. Exhibitors include BMW, Bosch Rexroth, Coops, Duke Energy, General Electric, Greenville Technical College, Hoowaki, Michelin, Milliken and more.

Brandi Wylie is an intern for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and The Greenville News. Reach her via email at bwylie@gannett.com.

