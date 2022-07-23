ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Third Dunkin’ Donuts opens on Valley Drive

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES – Las Cruces’ third Dunkin’ Donuts opened up this week on Valley Drive after more than a year of anticipation.

According to an employee, the new business opened Monday, July 18 at 1159 S. Valley Dr., next to Zia Café. Construction on the building started in the latter part of 2021 in a previously empty dirt lot.

A steady stream of customers were getting their doughnut fix Friday at the brand new shop.

The coffee and doughnut chain added to their two current locations in Las Cruces, located at 2527 N. Main St. and 3835 E. Lohman Ave. Suite 100. Another business space is also part of the Dunkin’ Donuts building and is currently empty and available for rent.

Dunkin’s hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, lromero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

