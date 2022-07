Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday that he has no ill will toward outfielder Juan Soto after the All-Star turned down a massive contract offer. Appearing on 106.7 The Fan's The Sports Junkies, Rizzo made it clear that he has no contempt for Soto: "We made a historical offer to him and he turned it down. Am I upset with Juan Soto for doing that? No. I've known the kid since he was 15. I know him as good as anybody in the world. This isn't personal. This is business."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO