New York Yankees Reliever Michael King Could Be Out For Season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While there will be plenty of New York Giants players, coaches and front office personnel under the microscope heading into the season, no one is going to be watched more closely than Daniel Jones. The 25-year-old quarterback is heading into a make-or-break year as the Giants opened practice Wednesday for the first time in training camp. New general manager Joe Schoen and the team didn’t pick up the fifth year of Jones’ 2019 rookie contract when he was the sixth pick overall in the draft. To be honest, there was little reason to do it. New York has had five straight losing seasons and Jones has been inconsistent in his three seasons under Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge. The Giants haven’t helped him much. His offensive lines have been weak, there have been injuries to running back Saquon Barkley in 2020 and then rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney in 2021 in a dreadful 4-13 season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO