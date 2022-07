Last week, the Green Bay Packers made a couple of quiet roster moves. More specifically, within their tight end room. The team signed USFL star Sal Cannella, who led all tight ends in receiving yards during the 2022 USFL season. Cannella would have been the 90th player on Green Bay's roster before training camp. According to NFL rules, teams can have up to 90 players before and during training camp. The team apparently is not done making moves. Green Bay released tight end Eli Wolf on Friday, which made way for an open roster spot. That could be more significant than people think.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO